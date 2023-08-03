No.: 23-2-08653-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

SANDRA S. BURRINGTON, A SINGLE WOMAN, AND SANDRA S. BURRINGTON, TRUSTEE OF THE BURRINGTON FAMILY LIVING TRUST;

Plaintiff,

vs.

WILLIAM M. PARKER, DIANNE LACOMBE, MARY WICKS, LINDA BUNCE, JEANNETTE NELSON, SYLVIA MCGEHEE-PARKER, JOHN DOE, JANE DOE, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, CORPORATIONS, OR ENTITIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 508 – 203RD STREET COURT EAST, SPANAWAY, 98397, WASHINGTON, LEGALLY KNOWN AS LOT B OF PARADISE MEADOWS, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED APRIL 19, 1985 UNDER AUDITORS NO. 8504190277, IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON, AND THE MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED THEREON, THE 1979 FLEETWOOD GLENBROOK 27X64 MOBILE HOME, SERIAL #0063 PN 4166055000,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to WILLIAM M. PARKER, DIANNE LACOMBE, MARY WICKS, LINDA BUNCE, JEANNETTE NELSON, SYLVIA MCGEHEE-PARKER, JOHN DOE, JANE DOES, and all other persons, corporations, or entities claiming an interest in the real property commonly known as 508 – 203RD STREET COURT EAST, SPANAWAY, 98397, WASHINGTON, LEGALLY KNOWN AS LOT B OF PARADISE MEADOWS, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED APRIL 19, 1985 UNDER AUDITORS NO. 8504190277, IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON, AND THE MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED THEREON, THE 1979 FLEETWOOD GLENBROOK 27X64 MOBILE HOME, SERIAL #0063 PN 4166055000: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, sixty days after the 3rd day of August, 2023, and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Sandra S. Burrington, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Michael A. Boswell, at his office below stated; and in the case of your failure so to do, judgment will be entered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is commenced to quiet title in said real property and the manufactured home to Sandra S. Burrington, Trustee of the Burrington Family Trust, as its sole property, so the that Court may issue an order quieting title in the real property and an order that she may cause the Department of Licensing to issue a Certificate of Title for said home in the name of the Trust alone.

/S/ Michael A. Boswell, WSBA # 27967

Attorney for Plaintiff

220 1st Street NE

Auburn, WA 98002

IDX-981710

August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, September 7, 2023