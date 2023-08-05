No. 23-4-01812-8

NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.010 & .015)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: VERA L. BOHRER, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 and 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

Date of first publication: 8/7/23

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Thomas A. Baldwin, Jr.

And Address for Mailing or Service:

Law Office of Thomas A. Baldwin, P.S.

1002 39th Ave SW, #205

Puyallup, Washington 98373

/s/Bruce D. Thun

Bruce D. Thun

IDX-981815

August 7, 14, 21, 2023