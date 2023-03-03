BHRT Webinar Review (Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy) Dr. Michelle Sands GLOW Natural Wellness Menopause Masterclass for Women

What first springs to mind when you hear the word “menopause”? Do you react in dread, like many others do? Women who go through menopause are regarded as though they are turning into the Hulk, similar to how PMS is. This naturally results from the variety of symptoms they experience as a result of hormone fluctuations. If you share this with a medical expert, they’ll probably mention that the symptoms you’re describing are typical. In the past, such a common idea could have been acceptable, but today, many people are challenging this act of normalization. The latter group includes a naturopathic doctor who maintains that these are not in fact normal. What does she mean when she makes such a claim? This is where it is fitting to introduce the BHRT Webinar.

What is the BHRT Webinar?

The BHRT Webinar is a 60-minute webinar wherein Dr. Michelle Sands will educate women on the importance of Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy. This type of treatment is considered crucial for restoring hormones and relieving common symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, hormonal weight gain, and lethargic feelings, among others. Given that we are often informed of the effects of hormonal changes, but never given a clear strategy on how to deal with them, our editorial team was intrigued by this upcoming webinar. In the broad scheme of things, Dr. Michelle Sands will lead everyone through the fundamentals, such as why fluctuations occur and what they mean, the various areas of health touched by those fluctuations, and, undoubtedly, a useful solution.

What is there to learn from the BHRT Webinar?

Before discussing Dr. Michelle Sands’ strategy, it is essential to give a brief overview of what the aforementioned treatment includes. Simply put, this treatment [1] calls for the use of bioidentical hormones (or synthetic hormones) to imitate the function of hormones within the endocrine system. Relying on BHRT has the virtue that each dose is often packed, into effective doses, and with FDA approval. Its flexibility and safety are said to be unquestionably greater than any risk factor for women who are going to enter the menopause stage of life. Those who could be allergic to certain ingredients should, of course, keep possible side effects in mind.

In terms of the educational opportunity provided by this webinar, women will finally be prepared for:

Taking measures to identify the underlying causes of accelerated aging, low energy, increased fat gain, and mood swings

Uncovering why doctors are hesitant to recommend hormone replacement therapy and what information is typically hidden when addressing hormone health

Distinguishing between Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), Natural Hormone Therapy (NHT) and Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Seeking a custom hormone-balancing prescription to rid women of perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

How much does it cost to attend the BHRT Webinar?

The BHRT Webinar is completely free to attend. At the time of writing, three time slots are usually available: 9:15AM PST, 1:00PM PST, and 3:00PM PST. To claim a free spot to the BHRT Webinar, individuals are asked to register by clicking here.

Meet Dr. Michelle Sands

Certified naturopathic physician Dr. Michelle Sands is an expert in female hormones. To promote the health of women, she employs bioenergetics, functional medicine, biogenetics, Eastern philosophies, and herbal supplements. Since the launch of her clinic, Glow Natural Medicine, it has been covered by countless media outlets, including NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox. The amazing part about it all is that her personal troubles led to her professional achievement.

Dr. Michelle Sands struggled to understand what her body was trying to tell her because of tremendous exhaustion, perplexity, and overall sickness she felt. Due to a range of symptoms that essentially dictated her every move, she visited doctors, who repeatedly told her that she would be unable to start a family. She ultimately became tired of this negative mindset and started to rehabilitate with a combination of scientific methods, naturopathic medicine, and tapping into the mind-body connection.

She finally experienced her ah-ha moment when she began to notice results. More specifically, she realized that her body was capable of much more than we are generally taught. The BHRT webinar was essentially born out of her desire for other women to view health issues as an opportunity to reconnect with their bodies and seek out solutions that promote harmony. Here are a few words from the expert herself:

“Menopause is not the beginning of the end. This stage of life does NOT have to mean low energy, weight gain, dull moods, and dry Vaginas […] Join me to find out exactly how to restore your hormones to youthful levels and eliminate the frustrating symptoms of menopause while at the same time lowering your risk for osteoporosis, heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s.”

Final Verdict

In the end, if someone tells Dr. Michelle Sands that her health conditions are “normal,” she will likely start a debate. To her, these are signals from the body with the expectation that they will be received. Temporary fixes are one thing, but menopause is a longer thing. It is a stage that women must address, and they must be able to transcend it rather than being forced to live with it. This is the premise of the BHRT Webinar: to help women understand that there are healthy and safe steps they can take to enjoy life at any stage.

Without taking away too much from Dr. Michelle Sands’ spotlight, BHRT involves the use of bioidentical hormones that mirror the endocrine system’s hormones. Their presence is found to be important for maintaining hormonal balance, which menopausal women lack. The specialist will spend some time discussing the fundamentals of the female body, the hormones at play, and the effects of hormonal fluctuation before offering the solution. She plans to present thorough yet simple advice on what to look for in a treatment and how to distinguish between the many kinds. To get started with the registration processes, Visit the official website by click here! >>>

