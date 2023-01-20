Sleep Slimmer Complex Reviewed (Hormonal Harmony)

Want to lose weight while you sleep? Sleep Slimmer Complex is a nutritional supplement using natural ingredients to fuel overnight weight loss.

By taking two capsules of Hormonal Harmony’s Sleep Slimmer Complex nightly, you can purportedly fall asleep more easily – and burn fat as you sleep.

Does Sleep Slimmer Complex live up to the hype? How does the fat burning supplement work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Hormonal Harmony’s Sleep Slimmer Complex today in our review.

What is Sleep Slimmer Complex?

Sleep Slimmer Complex is a nutritional supplement available online through HormonalBalanceNow.com.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, Sleep Slimmer Complex claims to burn fat while you sleep, helping you lose significant weight overnight.

According to the official website, Sleep Slimmer Complex is based on “a ‘sleep slimmer’ secret that burns fat while you sleep…and sheds pounds literally overnight.”

Just take two capsules of Sleep Slimmer Complex before you fall asleep. The natural ingredients in each capsule go to work to help you lose weight and burn fat overnight. The longer you take Sleep Slimmer Complex, the more weight you can lose – all without following a strict diet or exercise program.

Sleep Slimmer Complex Benefits

According to the official website, Sleep Slimmer Complex offers benefits like:

Lose weight overnight as you sleep

Get a better night of sleep to feel rejuvenated and energized the next day

Reduce the effects of stress to make weight loss easier and more effective

Prevent stem cells from turning into fat cells

Lose 135% more weight overnight than you normally would

Natural, non-habit-forming ingredients backed by clinical trials and research

According to the official website, one woman lost 70lbs in a few short months of taking Sleep Slimmer Complex, including 11lbs of weight loss in her first month and 20lbs of weight loss after two months.

How Does Sleep Slimmer Complex Work?

Sleep Slimmer Complex, like many weight loss supplements, claims to work by targeting the root cause of weight gain. Each capsule of Sleep Slimmer Complex contains a blend of natural ingredients to target that root cause, helping you burn fat overnight.

The root cause of weight gain is stress. Every day, your body faces things that stress you – from small things to large things. This stress builds up over time, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight.

Poor sleep is one common cause of stress. When you have a bad sleep, your body is stressed throughout the next day. Even if you’re eating right and exercising, your body struggles to lose weight because of this stress.

Sleep Slimmer Complex aims to help by helping your body relax and increasing your natural defenses against stress, helping you lose significant weight at night – every night.

Plus, Sleep Slimmer Complex claims to work without burning your gut, making you starve, or causing digestive discomfort. And, you don’t wake up feeling groggy the next day.

Who Created Sleep Slimmer Complex?

Sleep Slimmer Complex was created by a woman named Clarice Borgata, who recommended the supplement to a woman named Diana. Diana’s story is featured on the Sleep Slimmer Complex website.

Up until recently, Diana was 70lbs overweight. Her weight led to negative experiences on online dating websites, and Diana was frustrated with poor results from dieting and exercising.

Diana started to research natural ways to lose weight, developed a weight loss formula, then rapidly lost significant weight over a few short months. Now, she wants to share the formula she used – Sleep Slimmer Complex – with the world.

Diana is a widow with two sons and three grandchildren. She was motivated to lose weight after being humiliated online: a man on an online dating site accused Diana of catfishing him. Diana was much heavier than she appeared in her photos, and the man was shocked when Diana appeared for the date.

Diana spoke with a friend named Veronica who had recently lost significant weight. Veronica referred Diana to weight loss specialist Clarice Borgata. Clarice told Diana she could rapidly lose weight – quickly and effortlessly – using the “Sleep Slimmer” method.

To make a long story short, Clarice sent a box of Sleep Slimmer Complex supplements to Diana’s address, and Diana rapidly lost weight. She lost 11lbs within the first few weeks of taking the supplement, then ultimately lost 68lbs in total.

Sleep Slimmer Complex Prevents Stem Cells from Turning Into Fat

According to the official Sleep Slimmer Complex website, the formula works by preventing stem cells from turning into fat.

Normally, your stem cells transform into healthy cells. For various reasons – like stress – your body could transform stem cells into fat cells, making it difficult to lose weight.

Here’s how Clarice Borgata, who helped develop Sleep Slimmer Complex, explains the phenomenon:

“Well, it all comes down to stress which triggers unwanted fat gain…I know you’ve probably heard that stress is the cause for nearly every health issue…And putting on weight – and struggling to lose it again – is no different.”

Whether you’re dealing with physical or emotional stress, this stress can cause stem cells to turn into fat cells, making it difficult to lose weight. Every day, you’re exposed to small and large stress triggers, and each trigger can increase weight gain:

“Even receiving a Facebook notification from someone you don’t like or reading about a tragedy on the news can make your body react subconsciously.”

This subconscious reaction to stress can make it difficult to lose weight. Your body continues to pack on pounds even if you’re dieting or exercising.

Sleep Slimmer Complex aims to fight back against this effect by preventing your stem cells from turning into fat.

Sleep Slimmer Complex Improves Sleep to Lower Stress

Many of us are stressed because of poor sleep habits. If you don’t get optimal sleep every night, then your body may be stressed the next day.

This is one reason why poor sleep is linked to weight gain. The worse you sleep, the more stressed your body is – and the more weight you can gain.

Worse, many of us think we’re having a good night of sleep – only to subconsciously suffer from poor sleep quality. You might fall asleep but never enter a deep sleep, for example.

That’s why Sleep Slimmer Complex works by improving sleep using natural ingredients.

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Sleep Slimmer Complex?

The official Sleep Slimmer Complex website is filled with claims of extraordinary weight loss. According to the official website, some customers have lost as much as 0.5lbs to 1lb per night with the supplement, helping them rapidly reach their target weight in a few short weeks or months.

Here are some of the weight loss testimonials featured on the official website:

Diana, the woman who created Sleep Slimmer Complex, claims she “lost 11 pounds in a month” while taking Sleep Slimmer Complex, and that the fat kept falling off every night she went to bed.

After two months of taking Sleep Slimmer Complex, Diana had lost 20lbs. Eventually, she lost 30, 40, and then 68lbs of unwanted body fat, helping her feel better about her body for the first time in a long time.

The manufacturer of Sleep Slimmer Complex claims the supplement “isn’t the solution for you” if you’re “only trying to lose 5-10 pounds.” Instead, the company specifically markets the formula to those who “have 20, 40, 60…or even 100 pounds or more to lose.”

Sleep Slimmer Complex is designed to “help you lose 135% more weight…while you sleep.”

According to one woman who helped develop Sleep Slimmer Complex, a clinical trial on one ingredient in the supplement led to the following results: “…people lost an average of 6 to 11 pounds in the first month alone.”

Sleep Slimmer Complex Ingredients

Many fat burners boost energy using stimulants like caffeine. Sleep Slimmer Complex works in a different way: it lowers stress and calms you down, helping you lose weight overnight and throughout the next day.

Here are all of the ingredients in Sleep Slimmer Complex and how they work, according to the official website:

Guggul: Sleep Slimmer Complex contains guggul, a plant extract popular in India, where it’s been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine. According to the official Sleep Slimmer Complex website, guggul can help you lose 135% more weight overnight, accelerating nightly fat burning. Guggul does this via its fat-destroying, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties. The Sleep Slimmer Complex team describes guggul as “the star ingredient” in Sleep Slimmer Complex because it stops your fight or flight response, gets rid of fat cells, and helps you lose weight while you sleep.

Melatonin: Sleep Slimmer Complex contains melatonin because it melts fat off “176% faster,” according to the official website. The supplement specifically uses a high quality source of melatonin – not the watered down melatonin found in local pharmacies. Instead, the company claims to use a more powerful type of melatonin for more powerful sleep inducing results. Studies show a nightly dose of 0.5mg to 10mg of melatonin can help you fall asleep, and getting a better sleep can accelerate weight loss results.

GABA: Found in many sleep aid supplements, GABA crosses the blood-brain barrier to help relax your body and put you in a state of calmness. According to the makers of Sleep Slimmer Complex, GABA relaxes the nervous system and helps the body return to a calm state, making it easier to get a better night of sleep. Specifically, GABA improves the duration of sleep by 5.1%, helping you get 30 more minutes of restful sleep to burn more fat. In fact, the makers of Sleep Slimmer Complex claim GABA can decrease weight gain by 30%, or around two dress sizes.

Passionflower: Passionflower is a natural extract known for helping people relax. According to the makers of Sleep Slimmer Complex, passionflower can increase sleep duration by 26%, helping you get two more hours of sleep per night to burn more fat.

Valerian Root: Sleep Slimmer Complex contains valerian root, which improves sleep quality by 80%, according to the makers of Sleep Slimmer Complex. Valerian root has been used for centuries for relaxation. Today, many sleep aid supplements continue to use valerian root to help you fall asleep – and maximize the rejuvenating effects of sleep.

Chamomile: Another popular sleep inducing ingredient, chamomile has been shown to help you fall asleep while increasing the effectiveness of sleep. Chamomile decreases the chances of waking up in the middle of the night by 33%, allowing you to stay in fat burning mode as long as possible.

L-Tryptophan: Tryptophan is an amino acid linked to relaxation and sleep. It’s the same amino acid found in turkey to help you fall asleep after Thanksgiving dinner. According to the makers of Sleep Slimmer Complex, the L-tryptophan in the formula can help reduce the time it takes to fall asleep by half while also controlling your appetite and increasing weight loss.

Lemon Balm Extract: Sleep Slimmer Complex contains lemon balm extract, a natural plant extract designed to reduce restlessness. In one study, 805 of participants reduced restlessness to enjoy deeper sleep and greater fat burning.

Overall, Sleep Slimmer Complex contains a blend of eight science-backed ingredients linked to sleep, relaxation, and stress reduction. By taking these eight ingredients nightly, you can increase your ability to fall asleep, boost fat burning effectiveness as you sleep, and maximize the rejuvenating effects of sleep.

Scientific Evidence for Sleep Slimmer Complex

As proof Sleep Slimmer Complex works, Hormonal Harmony cites 29 studies on the supplement’s references page. These studies show some of the natural ingredients in Sleep Slimmer Complex could work as advertised to deliver powerful weight loss results. We’ll review that research below.

The star ingredient in Sleep Slimmer Complex, according to the official website, is guggul. Popular in India and in Ayurvedic medicine, guggul is best-known for its effects on blood sugar, and some diabetics take guggul supplements regularly to help balance blood sugar. However, some studies have shown guggul can help with weight loss. A 2014 study, for example, showed guggul was rich with natural compounds called guggulsterones that exhibited appetite regulation effects, helping animals naturally eat less food.

Melatonin is a well-known sleep supplement ingredient. However, the makers of Sleep Slimmer Complex claim melatonin can also lead to 176% greater fat burning. In a 2014 study, researchers tested the effects of a melatonin supplement on weight loss and sleep quality in a group of 56 women. Participants were told to follow a low-calorie diet (1,500 calories per day) while taking 5mg of melatonin or a placebo. Researchers found melatonin decreased urinary 6-HMS excretion, which helped with BMI reduction. Because of these results, researchers concluded melatonin supplementation “contributed to body weight reduction.”

Some people take GABA supplements daily for weight loss. GABA is a neurotransmitter linked to stress response, energy regulation, and relaxation. Some studies show taking GABA increases your resistance to diet-induced obesity. Mice fed a high-fat diet while taking GABA, for example, tended to gain less weight than mice taking a placebo with that same diet. GABA can also help with sleep.

Overall, Sleep Slimmer Complex contains a blend of ingredients linked to weight loss and fat burning. By taking two capsules of Sleep Slimmer Complex nightly, you can purportedly accelerate weight loss results and lose significant weight in a short period – all without dieting or exercising. Although there’s limited scientific evidence supporting these extreme weight loss claims, Sleep Slimmer Complex could help you fall asleep and increase fat burning in a small way as you sleep.

Sleep Slimmer Complex Pricing

Sleep Slimmer Complex is priced at $49 per bottle. However, you can pay as little as $29 per bottle as part of a 2023 promotion.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Sleep Slimmer Complex online today:

1 Bottle: $49 + Shipping

$49 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $117 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$117 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $174 ($29 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains 60 capsules (30 servings) of Sleep Slimmer Complex. The manufacturer recommends taking two capsules every night to rapidly lose weight as you sleep.

Sleep Slimmer Complex Refund Policy

Sleep Slimmer Complex has a 180 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with Sleep Slimmer Complex and how it works, or if you did not get the results you expected, then you are entitled to a complete refund with no questions asked.

Contact the customer service team to initiate the refund process. You need to return the bottles – even if empty – to the manufacturer to complete the refund.

Returns Address: 1140 South Highbrook, Akron, OH 44301

About Hormonal Harmony

Hormonal Harmony is a nutritional supplement company best-known for two supplements: HB5 and Sleep Slimmer Complex.

Also known as Harmony Health Labs, Hormonal Harmony appears to be endorsed by naturopathic doctor Dr. Eric Wood, who has previously served as the spokesperson for HB5.

You can contact Hormonal Harmony and the Hormonal Harmony customer service team via the following:

Phone: 561-468-3108

561-468-3108 Email: support@hormonalbalancenow.com

Hormonal Harmony makes Sleep Slimmer Complex in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States.

Final Word

Sleep Slimmer Complex is a nutritional supplement that can help you lose 135% more weight as you sleep.

Just take two capsules of Sleep Slimmer Complex at night, then let the natural ingredients go to work to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and burn fat as you sleep. Each capsule contains guggul, melatonin, GABA, and other ingredients that can purportedly lead to powerful weight loss results.

