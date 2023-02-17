Best Senior Perks Review: Top 25 Financial Secrets Most Seniors Don’t Know About (SeniorPerks)

Many seniors are paying more than they need for auto insurance, prescription medication, and groceries.

Whatever your financial situation may be, it’s important to save money. Fortunately, there are plenty of easy ways to cut spending – and avoid being taken advantage of.

Many companies offer senior discounts, for example. You just need to ask. Others offer free services for seniors, perks for those 55+ or 65+, free warranties, half-price discounts, and other perks.

Ready to start saving? Here are the top 25 financial secrets most seniors never hear about.

Take Advantage of Senior Discounts on Movie, Museum, and Concert Tickets

Enjoy a night out without spending a fortune. Seniors are entitled to discount rates at many theaters and entertainment chains.

Some of the best senior entertainment discounts include:

AMC Theaters: 30% discount for seniors 60+

30% discount for seniors 60+ Regal Cinemas: 30% discount for seniors 60+

30% discount for seniors 60+ Ticketmaster: Varying discounts for seniors 65+

Varying discounts for seniors 65+ Kindle eBooks: 50% discount for AARP members

50% discount for AARP members Museums: Varying discounts for seniors 50+

Varying discounts for seniors 50+ National Parks: Get a Senior Annual pass for just $20 or a Senior Lifetime pass for just $80.

Protect your IRA or 401(k) by Investing in Physical Gold

During times of economic uncertainty, you can’t afford to risk your nest egg to market volatility. Instead, many seniors choose to invest in gold for stability and wealth maintenance.

It’s easy to add physical gold to your IRA or 401(k). Comprehensive online guides walk you through the process step-by-step. As long as you can click your left mouse button, you can easily protect your IRA or 401(k) by investing in physical gold.

Avoid the Cost & Stress of Home Appliance Repairs

Thanks to a new home warranty program, seniors may never need to worry about costly appliance repairs again.

A single broken appliance could cost you $5,000 or more to repair or replace. These unexpected costs can wreak havoc on a budget.

Worried about your AC or water heater breaking? Want to avoid thousands in unexpected extra repair costs? Consider the new Home Warranty Program for seniors, which is helping older adults nationwide avoid the high cost of appliance repairs, roof repairs, and other expenses. If your problem can’t be fixed, then the Home Warranty Program should replace it, giving you peace of mind and added protection against unexpected costs.

Take Advantage of Reward Cards to Earn More Cashback with Every Dollar Spent

Today’s best reward cards pay you 1% to 4% for purchases you’re already making. It may not sound like a lot – but it quickly adds up. Many seniors earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars in cashback rewards each year without spending a single extra dollar.

The best credit cards also come with additional rewards and perks for seniors – from cheap travel to rental car insurance to moneyback guarantees.

If you haven’t shopped for reward cards in a while, then you may be surprised by the options available.

Reduce your Mortgage by $3,120 Per Year with New Government Program

Thanks to a new program from the United States government, you could reduce your mortgage payments by $3,120 per year ($260 per month), on average. Congress recently passed the Enhanced Relief Refinance initiative, which can help homeowners instantly save thousands of dollars.

America’s banks want the program to end, and the program could expire at any time. That’s why seniors are applying in droves every day.

Visit the free Enhanced Relief Savings website to check your eligibility for the Enhanced Relief Initiative Refinance program and start saving money.

Claim your Free Smart Doorbell Installation

As part of a new promotion, all seniors in America are eligible for a free smart doorbell.

Smart doorbells help protect your home against burglaries. They make it easy to monitor your home when you’re away. You can track package deliveries. You can even see who’s knocking at your door before you open it.

A home burglary occurs every 13 seconds in the United States. Seniors have a particularly high risk of home invasion. A good security system can keep you safe.

ADT, as part of a recent promotion, is offering free smart doorbell installation on homes across the United States. Seniors may qualify for significant savings – while making their homes safer.

Use an Anti-Snore Wristband to Permanently Relieve Snoring

Snoring can ruin a relationship. Whether you or your partner snores, an anti-snore wristband could help. Approximately 65% of America’s seniors snore. For many, it’s an inevitable part of getting older.

Using advanced technology, the anti-snore wristband fights back against snoring. It uses smart sensors to detect snoring, then takes action to prevent it immediately – all without disrupting your sleep. It’s one of the hottest stop snoring devices of the last year.

Instantly Translate Any Language Using the Muama Translator

The future is here. Using the Muama instant language translator, you can instantly translate languages in real-time, allowing you to communicate with virtually anyone in the world.

Just hold the Muama instant translator and speak into it. Muama will translate your words into nearly any foreign language, allowing you to have a full conversation in real-time with anyone – even if you don’t speak another language.

Whether you’re planning a trip or improving your language skills, the Muama instant translator is the futuristic device sci-fi writers have envisioned for centuries. It’s finally here – and available at a surprisingly cheap price.

Join AARP and Get 25% Off Your First Year

AARP is the largest senior’s organization in the United States. AARP members can save thousands per year on travel costs, auto insurance, financial planning, and more.

For many seniors, AARP membership is a no brainer. Today, AARP membership includes discounts on meal delivery costs, prescriptions not covered by Medicare, eyeglasses, financial and retirement planning, volunteer opportunities, senior discounts, and more.

There’s even a new AARP Rewards program, where you can spend your free points on rewards while earning 50% more points on every activities. The AARP Rewards program is a popular way for seniors to maximize every dollar while earning free rewards.

Get Internet Anywhere with the Portable Ryoko Wi-Fi Router

Get Wi-Fi outside your home with the Ryoko portable Wi-Fi router. The pocket-sized device creates a Wi-Fi network around itself using 4G LTE networks – the same networks used by your phone. You can give yourself a Wi-Fi network anywhere you go.

Avoid connecting to unsecure café Wi-Fi networks. Eliminate the stress of finding or connecting to Wi-Fi when traveling. With the Ryoko Wi-Fi router from Muama, you can enjoy free, fast, secure Wi-Fi anywhere you go and make searching for open Wi-Fi networks a thing of the past.

Use the Kore Scale to Track Body Fat, Muscle Mass, and Health

Modern technology has transformed the scale industry. Today’s smart scales use advanced algorithms to track more than just your weight. A good smart scale lets you track body fat percentage, muscle mass, and more to get a comprehensive view of your health.

Your weight is just one number. It doesn’t tell the full story about your health and wellness. Just step on the Kore scale with bare feet, and the sleek, modern device gets to work analyzing your health. It’s a painless, stress-free device that looks like an ordinary scale – but does so much more.

Upgrade Your Kitchen Game with Huusk Samurai-Style Japanese Knives

Japanese Samurai-style knives can transform your cooking experience. However, they’ve always been very expensive – until now. Huusk are Japanese, Samurai-style knives artfully crafted using traditional techniques.

Featuring an ergonomic handle, razor-sharp blade, and the durability of folded steel, Huusk Japanese knives make it safer and easier to slice anything. They’re also available at a surprisingly affordable price, and many see them as an investment into their kitchen – and an upgrade to safety. Remember: cutting with a dull knife is more dangerous than cutting with a sharp knife.

Install Solar Panels to Reduce Your Energy Bill by $1,500

Solar panel technology has reached the point where it’s affordable and accessible to everyday Americans. Today, the average American home solar panel array pays for itself (via electricity bill savings) within 5 to 10 years. And, the average system lasts 25 to 30 years, giving you years of profitable use from your panels.

Our research shows the average senior household saves $1,500 per year by installing solar panels. By taking advantage of government rebates – including state and federal rebates – you can save thousands each year – and thousands more over the lifetime of your panels.

Get Hours of Fun with the Cosmic Globe

The cosmic globe is a high-tech, drone-like device that makes you feel like you stepped into the future.

Whether buying it for yourself or as a gift for a grandkid, the Cosmic Globe comes with flashy LEDs and can fly, spin, and return to you after launching into the air. You’ll feel like a wizard – and people of all ages will love playing with it. Once you pick up the Cosmic Globe, it’s tough to put it down.

Lift Your Eyelids Naturally to Look Younger

Your eyes are the first thing people notice about you. Thanks to a new anti-aging product called Contours RX, it’s easy to lift your eyelids naturally without surgery, helping you look years younger.

Contours RX lifts your eyes, giving you a naturally younger appearance without a facelift or harmful surgery. Many seniors find they look 10 years younger with Contours RX. Others like Contours RX for highlighting the natural beauty of their eyes, fixing wrinkles around the eyes, or making their eye color sparkle.

With a few minutes at home, you can enjoy powerful anti-aging results with Contours RX. Contours RX are also dermatologist tested hypoallergenic and latex-free, making them safe for seniors to use. Plus, they blend into your skin and are impossible to detect.

Use the Clipper Pro to Cut Nails Safely & Easily

Recommended by orthopedic surgeons, the Clipper Pro is an affordable, high-end nail clipper that makes life easier for those of all ages.

The Clipper Pro is easier to hold, grip, and apply pressure. Instead of squeezing hard and risking injury, you give the Clipper Pro a light tap to cut away your nail. Featuring stainless steel blades, an ergonomic handle, and an innovative swiveling design, the Clipper Pro is ideal for seniors who want to quickly, easily, and safely cut their nails.

Massage Your Neck to Relieve Pain with the Hilipert Neck Massager

70% of seniors suffer from neck pain or upper back pain. Some take medicine to manage the pain, while others use the Hilipert Neck Massager for instant relief.

The Hilipert Neck Massager is an advanced home therapy device designed to stimulate and relax muscles along your upper spine. You can wear the device around your neck from the comfort of home, giving you a massage-like experience on-demand, whenever you like.

The secret to the Hilipert Neck Massager’s effectiveness is the combination of ultrasound technology, infrared heat, and electric stimulation. Together, these three modalities target and relax muscles along your neck and upper spine, helping you enjoy rapid relief. If you want to enjoy that post-massage feeling every day, then the Hilipert Neck Massager may be able to help.

Enjoy NASA-Inspired Pillow Technology for the Best Sleep Ever

NASA-inspired technology could give you the best sleep of your life thanks to the Nuzzle pillow. It’s like sleeping on air. It gently supports your neck and head using thousands of nano-coil fibers, helping you enjoy the perfect level of firmness all night long.

Nuzzle is also customizable, and the pillow has two adjustable sleeping layers. You can adjust the pillow to the way you sleep.

Do you get too hot at night? Nuzzle can help! The pillow has temperature-regulating technology that automatically cools itself, helping you stay comfortable all night long. It may be the world’s most advanced pillow – and it’s available at a cheaper price than many seniors expect.

Use Alpha Heater to Heat Your Home and Reduce Your Electricity Bill

Extreme weather conditions can cause your home heating bill to skyrocket. Many seniors are fighting back with the Alpha Heater, a low-cost portable heater with surprisingly high efficiency.

The Alpha Heater is a zero-maintenance portable heater to heat up the parts of your home you actually use. You can bring the heater with you around your home to keep any room cozy. Instead of paying hundreds of dollars per month to heat your entire home, you can use the Alpha Heater to stay cozy and save money.

Make Flat Tires a Thing of the Past with Airmoto, a High-Tech Portable Air Pump

Airmoto is a portable air pump designed to inflate anything in minutes. Featuring a hassle-free, high-tech interface, Airmoto is easy for anyone to use – even if you have never changed a tire in your life and have zero automotive experience. Just hook up the device to your tire, choose your desired pressure, and Airmoto gets to work, inflating an average tire in minutes.

Airmoto is great to have around the house. It refills car tires, bike tires, inflatable pool toys, ATVs, and other items. Just connect the hose, press start, and inflate anything within minutes.

Use Nuubu Japanese Detox Patches to Heal Your Feet

Nuubu patches use Japanese ingredients to release toxins from your feet. Just wear the patches nightly, then peel them off in the morning. You may be surprised by the toxins that appear.

Nuubu feet patches feature a collection of herbs. The Japanese have used these herbs for centuries to balance blood flow and stabilize wellness. Today, the feet patches use science-backed ingredients to reduce the number of harmful elements on your feet. You could boost energy, support weight management, and release toxins from your feet using powerful natural ingredients thanks to the Nuubu Japanese detox patches.

Enjoy Real Joint Pain Relief with Instaflex Advanced, the #1 GNC Joint Formula

GNC is America’s largest supplement brand, and Instaflex Advanced is GNC’s #1 rated joint formula.

If you’re unsatisfied with the results of chondroitin and glucosamine, then Instaflex Advanced could deliver real, meaningful relief for your joint pain. The supplement was created by Ivy League doctors and features clinically-studied ingredients to soothe joints in just 7 days.

In fact, the makers of Instaflex Advanced claim the formula is 2x stronger than chondroitin and glucosamine supplements. Plus, you only need to take one small capsule per day – not horse pills or dozens of small capsules.

Seniors qualify for a 14-day sample offer, making it easy to try Instaflex Advanced before you buy. 80% of seniors experience some type of joint pain, and Instaflex Advanced could help you get lasting relief without medication.

Get 20/20 Vision Without Prescription Glasses

As you get older, your vision naturally gets worse. It’s just part of aging. Fortunately, seniors can get instant 20/20 vision without a prescription in seconds using Flex Focus.

Flex Focus are customizable glasses featuring an adjustable dial. You put on the glasses, then adjust the focus based on your unique needs and eyesight. You might use one focus setting for watching TV and another focus setting for doing a crossword or reading a book, for example.

Best of all Flex Focus glasses are available at a fraction of the cost of ordinary glasses. You get 20/20 vision in seconds at a cheaper price. The glasses were designed by top optical scientists, and they’re making it easier for seniors to get perfect eyesight again.

Reduce Car Insurance by 50%

Most seniors are paying more than necessary for car insurance. By comparing quotes online today, you could save 50% or more.

The average senior in the United States pays around $1,400 for full coverage car insurance. By comparing quotes and taking advantage of discounts, you could pay less than half of that.

Many seniors have stuck with the same auto insurance company for years. That may have been a good strategy decades ago. Today, however, it’s important to compare rates frequently to take advantage of the latest discounts.

Some auto insurers welcome seniors to their insurance pool, providing extensive discounts and lower rates. Other auto insurers charge relatively high rates to seniors. Some insurers charge low mileage discounts, while others charge specific discounts for older adults.

By comparing quotes, you can ensure you’re with the best insurance company for your unique needs – and you could save hundreds per year.

Use CBD Gummies for Health & Wellness

Cannabidiol (CBD) gummies are non-additive, non-psychoactive, and proven to help support various effects. They don’t get you “high” in any way, shape, or form. Instead, they interact with your endocannabinoid system, providing active effects throughout your body.

Seniors are among the fastest growing groups of CBD users on the planet, and many take CBD gummies daily for relief from joint pain, arthritis, or headaches. Some even take CBD gummies for diabetes, Alzheimer’s, blood pressure, prostate health, or inflammation, among other purposes.

High-quality CBD gummies contain a high dose of active ingredients, allowing you to maximize benefits without side effects. They’re legal in all 50 states. And, the gummies taste surprisingly good and have no artificial ingredients, additives, or fillers: just pure CBD for maximum benefit.

Top Moneysaving Ideas for Seniors

To recap, some of the best moneysaving ideas for seniors include:

Car Insurance: Save 50% on car insurance by comparing rates and taking advantage of discounts!

Mortgage: Save $3,120 per year on your mortgage by taking advantage of new government program!

Health: Take supplements and buy smart devices to maintain health and reduce long-term healthcare costs!

Home & Appliance Maintenance: Avoid thousands in unexpected repair and maintenance costs with new home warranty program for seniors!

Home Security & Personal Safety: Secure your home by taking advantage of free smart doorbell offer for seniors!

That’s it! Saving money as a senior has never been easier. Today, smart seniors are using proven strategies to reduce monthly expenses and ensure they’re getting the best value from every dollar they spend.

ALSO READ: