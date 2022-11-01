Alpha Heater Reviews – Is AlphaHeater Portable Heater Scam or Legit?

Alpha Heater is a portable heater designed to transform cold and chilly places into warm and comfortable places.

Priced at $49.95, Alpha Heater is designed to provide affordable portable heating all winter long. Just plug in the heater anywhere in your home to stay warm and cozy.

Does Alpha Heater live up to the hype? How does Alpha Heater work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Alpha Heater today in our review.

What is Alpha Heater?

Alpha Heater is a compact, portable heater with a futuristic-style design.

Available exclusively online through GetAlphaHeater.com, Alpha Heater heats up any room while using 30% less energy than a regular heater.

Just plug Alpha Heater into an electrical outlet, set your desired temperature between 60F and 90F, then enjoy on-the-go heating. You can easily unplug the Alpha Heater to take it between rooms. Or, you can buy multiple Alpha Heaters to cover your entire home.

Alpha Heater is popular for people with chilly rooms in their home, those without central heating, or anyone who wants extra heating power during the cold winter months.

Each Alpha Heater is priced at $49.95. Alpha Heater also has advanced features like a tip-over function, overheat protection, programmable timer, and energy efficient design.

How Does Alpha Heater Work?

Alpha Heater works similar to other portable heaters. It converts electricity into thermal energy.

Just plug Alpha Heater into any ordinary electrical socket, and the device begins to heat the room within seconds. With multiple heating modes and a programmable timer, Alpha Heater lets you customize your heating for whatever your needs may be.

Each Alpha Heater is designed to heat a 350 square foot space – ideal for an average-sized room or small apartment. You can also buy multiple Alpha Heaters to heat rooms up to 700 or 1,050 square feet.

Unlike a space heater, Alpha Heater doesn’t come with wires or extension cords. Instead, you plug Alpha Heater directly into your outlet, and it sits in the outlet to dispense heat. You can use the panel on the device to customize your heating needs. Or, you can use a remote control to remotely adjust your Alpha Heater.

Some people bring their Alpha Heater with them between rooms. Instead of heating your entire home, you can heat the rooms you actually use.

Others leave multiple Alpha Heater throughout their home. They leave one Alpha Heater in their bedroom, for example, and another in their office.

Alpha Heater is normally priced at $99.99. Because of a 2022 promotion, the price has dropped as low as $49.95 when buying one unit. However, when buying multiple units, you can pay as little as $44.96 per heater, allowing you to heat an entire home for an affordable price.

Alpha Heater Features & Benefits

Priced at under $50 per unit, Alpha Heater has features expected on higher-end portable heaters, including programmable timers, tip-over protections, and rapid heating. You can set Alpha Heater to run for 1 to 6 hours, for example, to enjoy personal heating overnight.

Here are some of the features and benefits of using Alpha Heater:

Heat a Room in Minutes: Alpha Heater can heat up a room within minutes. Each portable heater is designed to heat a space of around 350 square feet, making it ideal for smaller apartments, medium-sized rooms, and other spaces that need on-the-go heating.

Affordable Pricing: Alpha Heater is priced at an affordable rate. You can pay as little as $39 per heater when buying multiple heaters online. Instead of buying for central heating, spending hundreds per month to heat your home all winter, or buying a high-end space heater, you can enjoy effective heating at a fraction of the price.

Rapid Heat-Up Time: Alpha Heater can heat an entire 350 square foot room in fewer than 10 minutes. Instead of waiting an hour for central heating to heat your entire home, you can rapidly heat any room in your home.

Programmable Timer: Alpha Heater has a programmable timer tailored to fit your level of comfort. The programmable timer lets you choose from 1 to 6 hour timeframes, allowing you to customize your heating however you like.

Automatic Shut-Off: Alpha Heater automatically cools down when it reaches an internal temperature of 122F, making the heater safe to use over long and short periods of time. Alpha Heater will not overheat. After reaching 122F three times, the device automatically shuts off.

Tip Over Protection: Alpha Heater has tip-over protection and was built with you and your family’s safety in mind. Like higher-end space heaters, Alpha Heater automatically cools down and shuts off when it tips over, reducing the risk of a fire or accident. If the device falls over, Alpha Heater immediately starts to blow room temperature air for 30 seconds to cool the unit, then it cuts off all power supply.

Automatic Cooldown Function: Alpha Heater has a unique cooldown system that blows cold air for 60 seconds to cool the unit. The heater cools itself down after running for an extended period, for example, to ensure it stays safe and efficient. If the device detects its internal temperature to be higher than 122F, the heater automatically reduces the temperature to 104F.

Plugs Into Any Electrical Outlet: Alpha Heater works without extension cords, portable batteries, or anything else: just plug it into an ordinary electrical outlet for on-the-go heating.

Energy Efficient: Alpha Heater heats a home while being 30% more efficient than other heating solutions. You can heat your home at a fraction of the cost of central heating systems or other personal heaters.

Remote Control: Available at an added cost of $17.97 per heater, the remote control lets you remotely control your Alpha Heater, adjust heating level without leaving your chair, and turn your personal heater on or off.

Increase or Decrease Temperature Between 60F and 90F: Alpha Heater supports temperatures between 60F and 90F. You can press the buttons on either side of the unit to customize your heating to whatever level you like.

Customizable Speed Settings: Do you want maximum heating at the highest fan speed? Or would you prefer low and slow heating? Alpha Heater comes with customizable speed settings, allowing you to change fan speed based on your desired heating and noise level.

Heat Up Ice Cold Floors: Many customers place Alpha Heater in an electrical outlet close to the floor to heat up their floors. The device works quickly to heat up colder floors all winter long by dispensing heat directly onto the floor, heating your room from the floor to the ceiling.

Quiet Operation: Alpha Heater is quiet enough to run all night. You can hardly notice the personal heater when it’s running – although you can always feel the difference.

Compact, Lightweight, and Portable: Alpha Heater is compact, lightweight, and portable, making it easy to carry between rooms all winter as needed. You can only heat the room in your home you’re currently using, for example, and avoid the expense of central heating.

Strong & Efficient: Alpha Heater runs between 650W (low) and 1,200W (high), allowing it to compete with higher-end heaters in terms of whole home heating capacity.

Heats Rooms Up to 350 Square Feet: Alpha Heater heats rooms up to 350 square feet, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, dorm rooms, and other spaces. You can buy multiple Alpha Heaters (for as little as $39 per unit) to heat larger spaces, larger homes, multiple rooms, and more.

Will Not Raise Your Utility Bill: Alpha Heater is designed not to raise your utility bill. Instead, the heater uses the same amount of energy as a standard hair blow dryer on the highest setting (1,200W). If you pay 10 cents per kilowatt-hour (which is higher than the average in the United States), then you would pay around $0.12 per hour to run Alpha Heater, which means it will not significantly increase your monthly utility bill.

Safe Around Children and Pets: Alpha Heater is designed to be safe to use around children and pets. Because the heater has automatic cooldown systems and tip-over protection, you can leave it running around children and pets. However, the manufacturer does not recommend leaving the heater unattended, as the heater may be hot to the touch.

Alpha Heater Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Alpha Heater is backed by strong reviews online, with most customers agreeing it works as advertised to provide reliable, effective, on-the-go heating.

Here are some of the reviews left by customers on the official website:

Multiple customers are impressed by the heating capacity of the Alpha Heater, claiming it effectively removed the chill from small, medium, and large rooms

Many customers are also happy with the size, weight, and portability of the device; instead of dragging a large space heater between rooms, you can easily carry the lightweight Alpha Heater without issue

Alpha Heater is popular for offices, bedrooms, small apartments, dorms, and other spaces that may be difficult to heat

Some people buy Alpha Heater because their home consistently has a “chill” in certain areas; others don’t have central heating (or have an inefficient central heating system), making Alpha Heater effective for whole home heating

Many reviewers also use Alpha Heater to save money; instead of running their central home’s heating all winter long, for example, they can save money while only heating the rooms they use

Overall, Alpha Heater has an average rating of 4.79 stars out of 5 and hundreds of positive reviews. Although Alpha Heater is a relatively new portable heater, many customers like Alpha Heater for providing effective on-the-go heating throughout their home, apartment, or office.

Alpha Heater Pricing

Alpha Heater is priced at $49.95 per heater, although the price drops as low as $44.96 per heater when ordering multiple units.

You can exclusively buy Alpha Heater through GetAlphaHeater.com, where pricing breaks down like this:

1 x Heater: $49.95

$49.95 2 x Heaters: $94.91 ($47.45 each)

$94.91 ($47.45 each) 3 x Heaters: $134.87 ($44.96 each)

$134.87 ($44.96 each) 4 x Heaters: $169.83 ($42.46 each)

$169.83 ($42.46 each) 5 x Heaters: $199.80 $39.96 each)

Each Alpha Heater is designed to heat a space up to 350 square feet, ideal for single rooms and small apartments. Two Alpha Heaters are ideal for 700 square foot spaces (ideal for small apartments and medium-sized office spaces), while three Alpha Heaters are ideal for heating up to 1,050 square feet (ideal for larger households and spacious floor plans).

The Alpha Heater checkout page has two add-on offers, including:

Remote Controls ($17.95 Per Heater): This add-on is selected by default and adds an additional $17.97 per heater onto your order. You receive a remote control for each heater, allowing you to remotely control the heating level, temperature setting, and power of your heater without getting up.

3 Year Replacement Warranty: For an additional $9.99 to $39.96 (based on the number of heaters you buy), you get a 3 year replacement warranty. That means your heater will be replaced with no questions asked for up to 3 years. You pay $9.99 for 1 heater, $18.98 for 2 heaters, $26.97 for 3 heaters, $33.97 for 4 heaters, and $39.96 for 5 heaters, then get an extended warranty across all heaters you buy. This extended warranty protects against all types of damage and loss – ranging from scratches and dents to theft and loss.

Alpha Heater Refund Policy

Alpha Heater is backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your Alpha Heater for any reason, then contact the customer service team within 30 days to initiate the refund process.

Your heater must be in original, unused condition to qualify for a refund. It must also be in the original packaging.

Alpha Heater Warranty

You can buy an extended 3 year warranty for your Alpha Heater to protect against all types of theft, damage, and loss. Priced at around $9.99 per unit, the 3 year extended warranty covers:

Defective units

Scratches

Dents

Internal component damage

Replacements

Loss or theft

Whether you lose a heater, dent or scratch your heater, or spot any type of damage, you can file a warranty claim within three years.

About Alpha Heater

Alpha Heater is an American-owned company.

You can contact Alpha Heater and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getalphaheater.com

support@getalphaheater.com Phone: 1 (866) 895-6759

1 (866) 895-6759 Online Form: https://offer.getalphaheater.com/offer/1/contact.php?

Final Word

Alpha Heater is a new portable heater sold exclusively online through GetAlphaHeater.com. Priced at $49.95 per unit and under, Alpha Heater offers affordable, on-the-go heating all winter long.

Some people use Alpha Heater to heat up notoriously chilly areas of their home or for added heating power. Others use multiple Alpha Heaters to heat their home when they don’t central heating, allowing them to enjoy powerful heating at a fraction of the price.

To learn more about Alpha Heater or to buy Alpha Heater online today, visit the official website.