Bankruptcies
March 14
Michelle Marie Ochaeta, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5122, 7716 NE 138th Court, Vancouver, WA 98682, Ch 7, file # 24-40541
Carissa Nicole Garcia, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1456, 5830 Terrace View Ln SE #M305, Auburn, WA 98092, Ch 13, file # 24-40542
Scott Turner Lay, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4032, 3737 S K St, Tacoma, WA 98418, Ch 13, file # 24-40543
Kelly Troy Nation, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3877, Dawn Irene Alexander, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7016, PO Box 472, Vader, WA 98593, Ch 7, file # 24-40544
Zelner Lee Streeter, III, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7714, 621 SE 168th Ave., Apt. B24, Vancouver, WA 98684, Ch 7, file # 24-40545
Thomas Michael Knapp, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1908, 1108 SE 8th Common, Battle Ground, WA 98604, Ch 7, file # 24-40546
Sally Rae Clark, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4624, 15017 NE 76th Street, Vancouver, WA 98682, Ch 7, file # 24-40547
Kathleen Ann Surrett, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3015, 11412 NE 49th St #C3, Vancouver, WA 98682, Ch 7, file # 24-40548
Rainier View Court III LLC, Tax ID / EIN: 47-2987395, P.O. Box 44668, Tacoma, WA 98446, Ch 11, file # 24-40549
Luis E Vilanova Cordoves, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2420, 401 SE 21st Ave, Battle Ground, WA 98604, Ch 7, file # 24-40550
Hildelisa Huizar, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4732, 5109 88th St Ct SW Apt. K-102, Lakewood, WA 98499, Ch 7, file # 24-40551
March 15
Justin Randal Olenski, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5821, 42809-42815 NE Haapa Rd, Woodland, WA 98674, Ch 7, file # 24-40552
Donna Jean Holgerson, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7680, 322 126th St S, Tacoma, WA 98444, Ch 13, file # 24-40553
Nicholas Cantu, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2993, 12404 129th Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98374, Ch 13, file # 24-40554
Todd David Dutton, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1783, 19814 SE 1st St. #401, Camas, WA 98607, Ch 7, file # 24-40555
Jason Ray Gardner, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9201, PO 1072, Tenino, WA 98589, Ch 7, file # 24-40556
Amber Rene Jennings, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4117, 2505 E Main, Apt F304, Puyallup, WA 98372, Ch 13, file # 24-40557
Thomas R Mascaro, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9461, Sharone Rebecca A Mascaro, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0693, 26306 Hwy 410 E, #61, Buckley, WA 98321, Ch 13, file # 24-40558
Tena Bernadette DuBerry, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4806, 9614 Espirit CT SE, Olympia, WA 98513, Ch 7, file # 24-40559
Joseph Villanueva Arevalo, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3589, 19314 SE 33rd St, Camas, WA 98607, Ch 13, file # 24-40560
Jessica Marlene Jenkins, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5890, Clifford Anthony Jenkins, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6071, 1923 165th St Ct E, Spanaway, WA 98387, Ch 7, file # 24-40561
Ashley Elizabeth Lenz, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1644, 39613 25th Ave. Ct. S., Roy, WA 98580, Ch 7, file # 24-40562
Keyra Allysa Peraza, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8033, 2406 NE 139th Street, #69, Vancouver, WA 98686, Ch 7, file # 24-40563
Christopher M Barton, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7409, 7514 192nd Avenue E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391, Ch 7, file # 24-40564
Courtney Kit Smith, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1058, Daniel Dean Smith, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6384, 3709 NE Sitka Drive, Camas, WA 98607, Ch 13, file # 24-40565
David Edward Mallahan, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2306, Peggy Sue Mallahan, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3159, 156 E. Howe Road, Toledo, WA 98591, Ch 13, file # 24-40566
Mickey S Lane, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2943, 2522 N. Proctor Street, Box #568, Tacoma, WA 98406, Ch 7, file # 24-40567
Zachery Naploeon Leach, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2657, 3103 East Main Street, Apt. M5, Puyallup, WA 98372, Ch 7, file # 24-40568
Grant Paul Johnson, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4202, 4016 C Street, Washougal, WA 98671, Ch 7, file # 24-40569
Melissa A Thibodeau, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5017, 1019 Pacific Avenue, #708, Tacoma, WA 98402, Ch 7, file # 24-40570
Nathaniel Alan Weibel, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9586, Karie Ann Weibel, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7701, 3405 24th St. SE, Puyallup, WA 98374, Ch 13, file # 24-40571
Jay Michael Fosberg, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9418, Tina Lee Fosberg, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8874, 11322 176th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391, Ch 7, file # 24-40572
March 18
Jeffrey M Hill, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3736, 5404 S “M” St., Apt. 3, Tacoma, WA 98408, Ch 7, file # 24-40573
Venita A Torres DeLeon, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0392, 1719 S 55th St, Tacoma, WA 98408, Ch 7, file # 24-40574
Linsey Sue Smith, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0945, 1207 South 4th Avenue, Kelso, WA 98626, Ch 7, file # 24-40575
Karsten Christopher Malmquist, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5018, 413 Raintree Loop Court SE, Rainier, WA 98576, Ch 7, file # 24-40576
Kristine Lynn Fulcher, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4427, 15517 NE 83rd St., Vancouver, WA 98682, Ch 7, file # 24-40577
Regina Dionne Felton, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5529, 4126 Capri Ct NE, Lacey, WA 98516, Ch 7, file # 24-40578
Michelle Ann Phillips, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3479, 15616 NE 202nd Ave., Brush Prairie, WA 98606, Ch 7, file # 24-40579
Caleb Ray DeLeeuw, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8726, 2722 Southbay Rd. NE, Olympia, WA 98506, Ch 7, file # 24-40580
Hailey Salazar, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5625, 347 Summit Lake Shore Rd NW, Olympia, WA 98501, Ch 7, file # 24-40581
Nancy Jean Shay, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4613, PO BOX 64, Napavine, WA 98565, Ch 7, file # 24-40582
Tara Nicole Kelly, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9590, James Robert Kelly, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-1737, PO BOX 1566, Orting, WA 98360, Ch 7, file # 24-40583
Tracy Kathleen Terry, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0015, 13205 167th St E, Puyallup, WA 98374, Ch 7, file # 24-40584
Samuel Joseph Galvez, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7556, 1725 E 67th St, Tacoma, WA 98404, Ch 7, file # 24-40585
Kassie Rae Mill, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7093, Brian Andrew Mill, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7907, 11732 Bonniview Ct SW, Olympia, WA 98512, Ch 7, file # 24-40586
Aviance Nicole Tate, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3020, Justin DeShawn Tate, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-4169, 4912 S. Cushman Ave., Tacoma, WA 98408, Ch 7, file # 24-40587
March 19
Amber Lynette Conboy-Peck, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5158, Katheleen Shirley Martin, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6643, 2722 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682, Ch 7, file # 24-40588
Ryan Dennis Mack, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8946, 4521 NE 98th Cir., Vancouver, WA 98665, Ch 7, file # 24-40589
M&M Construction and Siding Inc., Tax ID / EIN: 26-0241246, 7546 180th St E, Puyallup, WA 98375, Ch 7, file # 24-40590
Claris Eileen Harrell, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6128, 345 Tennessee Rd, Winlock, WA 98596, Ch 7, file # 24-40591
Geoffry Daniel Keys, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2689, 7416 S Warner St, Tacoma, WA 98409, Ch 7, file # 24-40592
Shayla Nalani Tanu, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6931, 6629 20th St E #4, Fife, WA 98424, Ch 7, file # 24-40593
Jennifer Hattie Marie Jones, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5097, 13917 NE 7th Court, Vancouver, WA 98685, Ch 7, file # 24-40594
Tiffany Marie Zabresky, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2093, 8549 44th Ave NW, Olympia, WA 98502-9217, Ch 7, file # 24-40595
LaWanda Mae Buce, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7739, 812 Lafayette St S, Tacoma, WA 98444, Ch 7, file # 24-40596
March 20
Eddie Gene Nix, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8827, 9800 NE Hazel Dell Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98665, Ch 7, file # 24-40597
Daniel Marie Wolfe, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8173, 3423 Freeman Road E., Puyallup, WA 98371, Ch 7, file # 24-40598
Ariel Leona Paradise, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-3766, 340 24th Ave, Longview, WA 98632, Ch 7, file # 24-40599
George Luis Leon, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-6473, Damian Louise Dimas, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2133, 19600 NE 3rd. St. #216, Camas, WA 98607, Ch 7, file # 24-40600
Natasha Janette Barr, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2966, 4401 Stonegate St SE, Lacey, WA 98503, Ch 7, file # 24-40601
Eric Matthew Fuke, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0454, 2602 Westridge Ave W. #E-30, Tacoma, WA 98466, Ch 7, file # 24-40602
Jordan Michelle Nunn, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-5269, 1715 E Main Ave Apt U212, Puyallup, WA 98372, Ch 7, file # 24-40603
Matthew Gordon Van Campen, Sr., SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-8655, 8011 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, #D11, Vancouver, WA 98662, Ch 7, file # 24-40604
Jady Ann Stott, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-0194, 5441 Jackson Hwy, Toledo, WA 98591, Ch 7, file # 24-40605
Anthony Mychal Whittaker, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9429, 7208 S 11th Street, Ridgefield, WA 98642, Ch 7, file # 24-40606
Joshua Rice, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-2191, 604 C Street, Vader, WA 98593, Ch 13, file # 24-40607
Kayla Annette Noel, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-9779, 7819 141st Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98372, Ch 7, file # 24-40608
Kara Elaine Jeffery, SSN / ITIN: xxx-xx-7118, 208 SE 101st Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664, Ch 7, file # 24-40609