AT&T Mobility LLC-telecommunication tower

CNS-3660055#

AT&T Mobility LLC is proposing to install a telecommunication tower and associated equipment for AT&T site OL0734 located at 1818 4th Ave. E., Olympia, WA. 98506 [47° 02’ 47.73” N; 122° 52’ 37.33” W ] . The height will be 38.1 meters above ground level ( 99.7 meters above mean sea level). The Monopine tower is not required to have FAA Style Marking/Lighting. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1235949 and may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to: Environmental Assessment Specialists, Inc. at 71 San Marino Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003

IDX-969735

1/17/23