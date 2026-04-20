No. 23-4-02027-1 -NOTICE OF HEARING
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 20, 2026
No. 23-4-02027-1
NOTICE OF HEARING
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: NAOMI NANCE, Deceased.
To the clerk of the court and all other parties and persons entitled to notice: Hearing Location, Date, and Time:
Court and Address: Pierce County Superior Court County-City Building 930 Tacoma Ave S. Tacoma, WA 98402
Docket Guardianship/Probate Docket
To find the zoom link for your hearing, click on: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division
Date: May 19, 2026
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Nature of the Relief Requested: Order Approving Petition for Distribution DATED at Tacoma, Washington, on April 16, 2026.
/s/ James C. Bates,
WSBA #47468
Attorney for Personal Representative IDX1029636
April 20, 2026