No. 23-4-02027-1

NOTICE OF HEARING

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: NAOMI NANCE, Deceased.

To the clerk of the court and all other parties and persons entitled to notice: Hearing Location, Date, and Time:

Court and Address: Pierce County Superior Court County-City Building 930 Tacoma Ave S. Tacoma, WA 98402

Docket Guardianship/Probate Docket

To find the zoom link for your hearing, click on: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division

Date: May 19, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Nature of the Relief Requested: Order Approving Petition for Distribution DATED at Tacoma, Washington, on April 16, 2026.

/s/ James C. Bates,

WSBA #47468

Attorney for Personal Representative IDX1029636

April 20, 2026