No. 26-4-02942-1 KNT -Notice to Creditors
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 20, 2026
No. 26-4-02942-1 KNT
Notice to Creditors
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF KING
In the Matter of the Estate of
Del Christie Paulsen,
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: April 20, 2026.
/s/ Shawnee Marie Paulsen
Shawnee Marie Paulsen
Personal Representative
/s/ Trip Hart
Trip Hart WSBA # 8913
Attorney for Personal Representative
Address for Mailing or Service:
1224 Griffin Avenue
Enumclaw, WA 98022-3012
Court of Proceeding and cause number:
26-4-02942-1 KNT
Superior Court of Washington
County of King
IDX-1029480
April 20, 27, May 4, 2026