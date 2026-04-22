RFQ#J2026-09- Metro Parks- IDX1029831

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Qualifications for

Architectural & Engineering Services

People’s Community Center Redevelopment Feasibility Study

RFQ#J2026-09

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A&E services to assist with People’s Community Center Redevelopment Feasibility Study for the redevelopment and long-range planning of the People’s Community Center. One (1) contract may be awarded under this solicitation.

Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Submittals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be considered.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/ rfp/ . Any issues accessing information posted on the site, please contact Kimberley Shelton at procurement@parkstacoma.gov.

IDX-1029831

April 22, 29, 2026