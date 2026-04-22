NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS NO: 25-16571- IDX1029357

Loan No: **7734

TS No: 25-16571

Order No.: 250579846-WA-MSI

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

Grantor: GAYLE RASCHKOW AND KEITH RASCHKOW

Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Tiki Series VI Trust

Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: SN Servicing Corporation

Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ.

Trustee’s address is 1920 Old Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (206) 331-3280

If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 200210110328

Parcel Number(s): 0420274107

Abbr. Legal Description: PTN SE 1/4 SEC 27 TWN 20N RNG 4E

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Local counseling agencies in Washington: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819

https://nwjustice.org/home

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 5/22/2026, at 10:00 AM at AT THE SECOND FLOOR ENTRY PLAZA OUTSIDE PIERCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 930 TACOMA AVE SOUTH, TACOMA, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

PARCEL A: THE WEST 140 FEET OF THE NORTH 65.44 FEET OF THE FOLLOWING: COMMENCING 360 FEET WEST OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN. THENCE NORTH 181.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE EAST 180.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 174.23 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF BRADNEY’S FIRST ADDITION TO PUYALLUP, PIERCE COUNTY, WASH., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 42, IN PUYALLUP, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE WEST 336.98 FEET TO A POINT 201 FEET WEST OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID BLOCK 70; THENCE SOUTH 65.44 FEET; THENCE EAST 156.96 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 109.97 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF PUYALLUP, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. PARCEL B: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES, AS GRANTED BY EASEMENT RECORDED NOVEMBER 30, 1998, UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9811301030, RECORDS PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF PUYALLUP, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. NOTE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: THE FOLLOWING MAY BE USED AS AN ABBREVIATED LEGAL DESCRIPTION ON THE DOCUMENTS TO BE RECORDED, PER AMENDED RCW 65.04. SAID ABBREVIATED LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR A COMPLETE LEGAL DESCRIPTION WITHIN THE BODY OF THE DOCUMENT. PTN SE 1/4 SEC 27 TWN 20N RNG 4E

Commonly known as:

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON

98372

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 10/3/2002, recorded 10/11/2002, under Auditor’s File No. 200210110328, in Book , Page records of Pierce County, Washington, from GAYLE RASCHKOW AND KEITH RASCHKOW, WIFE AND HUSBAND, as Grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR MONEYTREE LENDING DBA TOWN & COUNTRY MORTGAGE BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Tiki Series VI Trust.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM

3/1/2025

THRU

NO.PMT

11

AMOUNT

$1,303.68

TOTAL

$14,340.48

BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES,

COSTS AND EXPENSES

DESCRIPTION / ADVANCE

AMOUNT

12/30/2025 Attorney Fees $2,995.28

12/30/2025 Foreclosure Fees $239.62

12/30/2025 NSF/Returned Check Charges $10.00

ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS

12/30/2025 Trustee’s Fees $577.50

12/30/2025 NOD Posting Fee $125.00

12/30/2025 T.S.G. Fee $713.00

12/30/2025 Mailing Service Fee $75.60

12/30/2025 Trustee’s Fees $952.50

12/30/2025 Notice of Default Mailings $183.24

TOTAL DUE AS OF: 12/30/2025 $20,212.22

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $130,163.25, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from 2/1/2025, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 5/22/2026. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/11/2026, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/11/2026 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/11/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, or Grantor or any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es):

NAME / ADDRESS

GAYLE M RASCHKOW

5117 MILL POND LOOP SE

AUBURN, WA 98092-3837

GAYLE M RASCHKOW

730 16TH ST SE

PUYALLUP, WA 98372-3959

GAYLE M RASCHKOW

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

GAYLE MARIE RASCHKOW

5117 MILL POND LOOP SE

AUBURN, WA 98092-3837

GAYLE MARIE RASCHKOW

730 16TH ST SE

PUYALLUP, WA 98372-3959

GAYLE MARIE RASCHKOW

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

GAYLE RASCHKOW

730 16TH ST SE

PUYALLUP, WA 98372-3959

GAYLE RASCHKOW

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

GAYLE RASCHKOW.

5117 MILL POND LOOP SE

AUBURN, WA 98092-3837

KEITH F RASCHKOW

730 16TH ST SE

PUYALLUP, WA 98372-3959

KEITH F RASCHKOW

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

KEITH FRANCIS RASCHKOW

730 16TH ST SE

PUYALLUP, WA 98372-3959

KEITH FRANCIS RASCHKOW

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

KEITH RASCHKOW

730 16TH ST SE

PUYALLUP, WA 98372-3959

KEITH RASCHKOW

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

OCCUPANT

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner GAYLE RASCHKOW

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner KEITH RASCHKOW

730 16TH STREET SOUTHEAST

PUYALLUP, WA 98372

by both first class and certified mail on 11/28/2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 11/28/2025 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 and faxed to (949) 427-2732. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. Note: Gary Krohn is the Registered Agent for service of process only. All other communications and correspondence should be directed to the Trustee named above, at the address and phone numbers listed.

SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT https://prestigepostandpub.com

FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (949) 776-4697

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: 1/13/2026

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq.

1920 Old Tustin Avenue

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Phone: (206) 331-3280

Fax: (949) 427-2732

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Trustee

PPP #25-008912

IDX-1029357

April 22, May 13, 2026