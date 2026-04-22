NO. 26-4-00979-4 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS- IDX1029800

NO. 26-4-00979-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Matter of the Estates of:

KATHLEEN M. HOPKINS,

Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

April 22, 2026

Personal Representative:

Gary A. Hopkins

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

Katie M. Hendricks and

Antoni H Froehling

Address for Mailing or Service:

510 E. Main, Suite F

Puyallup, WA 98372

Court of Probate Proceedings:

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Ave. So.

Tacoma, WA 98402

Cause No.26-4-00979-4

Dated this 20 day of

April, 2026

Submitted by: /s/

Katie M. Hendricks,

WSBA #52776

Antoni H Froehling

WSBA #8271

510 E. Main, Suite F

Puyallup, WA 98372

253-770-0116

Attorney for Personal

Representative of Estate of

Kathleen M. Hopkins

IDX-1029800

April 22, 29, May 6, 2026