NO. 26-4-00979-4 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS- IDX1029800
Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, April 22, 2026
NO. 26-4-00979-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In Re the Matter of the Estates of:
KATHLEEN M. HOPKINS,
Deceased
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
April 22, 2026
Personal Representative:
Gary A. Hopkins
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Katie M. Hendricks and
Antoni H Froehling
Address for Mailing or Service:
510 E. Main, Suite F
Puyallup, WA 98372
Court of Probate Proceedings:
Pierce County Superior Court
930 Tacoma Ave. So.
Tacoma, WA 98402
Cause No.26-4-00979-4
Dated this 20 day of
April, 2026
Submitted by: /s/
Katie M. Hendricks,
WSBA #52776
Antoni H Froehling
WSBA #8271
510 E. Main, Suite F
Puyallup, WA 98372
253-770-0116
Attorney for Personal
Representative of Estate of
Kathleen M. Hopkins
IDX-1029800
April 22, 29, May 6, 2026