Notice of Intent – New Expressway Project

Notice of Intent SR 167, I-5 to SR 161 New Expressway Project Kraemer-Scarsella Joint Venture, Bob Scarsella, PO Box 68697 Seattle, WA 98168-0697, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, SR 167, I-5 to SR 161 – New Expressway Project, is located at the new SR167 corridor between I-5 and SR 161. in Fife and Puyallup in Pierce county. Approximate coordinates: 47.24069/-122.36074 to 47.20465/-122.29404. This project involves 224 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities, construction activities. The receiving waters are Surprise Lake Tributary, Stream 19, Stream 23, Stream 24, Stream 17 (Puyallup), Hylebos Creek, Stream 3, Stream 8, Stream 9 (Wapato Creek), Stream 13, Stream 14, Stream 15, Stream 18. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater Washington State Department of Ecology P.O. Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696.

IDX-1029633

April 21, 28, 2026