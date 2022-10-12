Amy Myers MD Primal Earth Probiotic Reviewed

Primal Earth Probiotic is a digestive health supplement from Amy Myers, MD.

Based on a “paleolithic gut hack,” Primal Earth Probiotic aims to help anyone enjoy the best digestion of their lives.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Amy Myers MD Primal Earth Probiotic and how it works in our review.

What is Primal Earth Probiotic?

Primal Earth Probiotic is a probiotic supplement sold exclusively online through Amy Myers, MD, a supplement company.

Taking one capsule of Primal Earth Probiotic daily can get a concentrated dose of soil-based probiotics to combat small intestinal bacterial overgrowth or SIBO and other digestive health issues.

Dr. Myers developed the formula based on a paleolithic gut hack. Our paleolithic ancestors didn’t have the gut health issues that we do. Researchers have analyzed what makes paleolithic ancestors unique and linked it to special, soil-based probiotics like the ones used in Primal Earth Probiotic.

If you’ve struggled to find relief with other probiotic supplements, then Primal Earth Probiotic could be the right choice. Instead of using lactic acid or dairy-based probiotic strains that require refrigeration (and are often destroyed in your gut), Primal Earth Probiotic uses soil-based strains for optimal absorption and efficacy.

Primal Earth Probiotic Benefits

According to Amy Myers, MD, Primal Earth Probiotic can provide the following benefits:

Promote a regular bowel pattern

Replenish healthy GI microflora

Help alleviate occasional indigestion and nausea

It helps in relieving occasional abdominal discomfort and bloating

Backed by a 90-day return policy

Third-party lab tested

How Does Primal Earth Probiotic Work?

Each serving of Primal Earth Probiotic contains 3 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) of high-quality, soil-based probiotic bacteria.

Our ancestors didn’t suffer from the gut and digestive issues we do because they had a probiotic-rich diet. They ate foods that grew in probiotic-rich soil. Or, they hunted animals that ate foods grown in probiotic-rich soil.

Today’s soil is depleted, however. It doesn’t have the same vitamins, minerals, and probiotics as ancient soil. That’s why many of us have a gut and digestive issues. It’s not your fault: it’s the soil’s fault.

When you take a Primal Earth Probiotic capsule, you get three probiotic strains of soil-based bacteria. These probiotics are linked to specific relief for SIBO sufferers, and many SIBO sufferers have experienced significant relief from the condition after taking Primal Earth Probiotic.

The three probiotic strains within Primal Earth Probiotic include:

Bacillus coagulans (LBSC)

Bacillus clausii (088AE)

Bacillus subtilis (PLSSC)

Primal Earth Probiotic has packaged all of these ingredients into a vegetable capsule. You swallow the capsule, and the capsule carries the elements past your stomach acid into your digestive tract. Once there, the living bacteria flourish and contribute to your gut microbiome, bringing much-needed balance to your gut.

The soil-based bacteria have another benefit: a seed-like structure that naturally protects them against heat, oxygen, and passage through your digestive tract. Because they’re naturally found in soil, they’ve evolved to become resistant to heat and oxygen. While other probiotics can be unstable, fragile, and volatile, Primal Earth Probiotic is designed to provide powerful support for your intestinal health.

Primal Earth Probiotic Versus Other Probiotics

You can find plenty of probiotic supplements sold online today. What makes Primal Earth Probiotic unique? Why take this probiotic instead of competing options?

The most significant difference is that Primal Earth Probiotic contains spore-forming, soil-based probiotic bacteria – not vegetative cell, animal-based probiotic bacteria.

Here are some of the differences between Primal Earth Probiotic and conventional probiotics:

Traditional probiotics have vegetative cells with limited protection

Probiotics with vegetative cells are fragile and volatile, have low absorbability, have a short shelf life, and can worsen SIBO, bloating, and gas, which is why many probiotics don’t provide the relief you need

Primal Earth Probiotic, in comparison, uses probiotics with protective, spore-forming cells.

The probiotics with spore-forming cells have a stable and protective outer layer to support robust intestinal health and contribute to a long shelf life; plus, they don’t worsen symptoms of digestive health problems.

Because of these advantages, Primal Earth Probiotic is marketed to anyone who wants to enjoy proven relief with powerful probiotics – including those who have tried other probiotics and found they didn’t work. Primal Earth Probiotic aims to provide meaningful relief using the power of soil-based probiotics and their spore-forming cells.

How the Paleolithic Gut Hack Works

Primal Earth Probiotic claims to be based on a paleolithic gut hack. How does the probiotic supplement use paleolithic-era ingredients to support gut health? How does Primal Earth Probiotic work?

In paleolithic times, the soil was naturally rich in probiotic ingredients. The ground had vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. We foraged food grown in this soil. Or, we hunted animals that grazed on this soil.

Paleolithic-era humans had another advantage: they didn’t live in an over-sanitized environment. Today’s over-sanitized environment can kill bacteria – including good and bad bacteria. That means you’re not getting the probiotics you need for optimal gut health.

Dr. Myers claims even rinsing your vegetables can eliminate probiotics that thrive naturally in soil. That’s why she recommends taking Primal Earth Probiotic to help.

Who Should Take Primal Earth Probiotic?

Dr. Myers recommends her Primal Earth Probiotic supplement to anyone with a compromised gut.

Some of the symptoms of a compromised gut include:

Gas

Bloating

Indigestion or a sour stomach

Irregular bowel movements

Pain or cramping

Food sensitivities

Brain fog and fatigue

Difficulty sleeping

Anxious or erratic moods

If you have two or more of the above mentioned concerns, you may have a compromised gut. According to Dr. Myers, your microbiome “has become overrun by bad bacteria.” It’s severely out of balance, and a probiotic supplement may be able to help.

The Problems with Modern Probiotics

Probiotics are some of the trendiest supplements of the last few years. However, not all probiotics are made equal. Primal Earth Probiotic is designed to be a superior probiotic designed with soil-based probiotics for optimal effects.

Here are some of the specific problems with modern probiotic supplements, according to Dr. Amy Myers:

Problem #1: Based on Lactic Acid that Can Make Digestive Problems Worse: Many probiotic supplements are lactic acid-based and could worsen digestive problems. Most probiotics contain lactobacillus or bifidobacterium strains, which increase bacteria levels in your small intestine. However, not all of us need more bacteria in our small intestines; taking a lactic acid probiotic supplement could be like adding fuel to the fire, making gut problems worse.

Problem #2: Too Delicate to Survive Stomach Acid: Many modern probiotic supplements require refrigeration to stay stable. Otherwise, the living bacteria die. If the bacteria are so fragile, they require refrigeration; they’re unlikely to survive your stomach acid and other parts of your digestive tract. Your stomach acid is at a temperature similar to your core body temperature, or around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. When probiotic supplement ingredients reach your stomach acid, your stomach acid destroys them, which makes the supplement ineffective.

Problem #3: Untrusted Sources: Some probiotics use high-quality sources, while others use cheap, unproven sources. Probiotic formulas vary dramatically from pill to pill – even when they appear to have similar concentrations and strains. According to Dr. Myers, some strains can even hinder the medication’s efficacy. When buying a random probiotic from the supermarket or pharmacy, it isn’t easy to trust the source.

Primal Earth Probiotic Ingredients

Each capsule of Primal Earth Probiotic contains 3 billion CFUs of three soil-based probiotic strains.

Dr. Amy Myers describes the three probiotic strains in Primal Earth Probiotic as the “triple threat” of soil-based probiotics.

Each strain works in a different way to support an additional benefit. Here are some of the effects linked to each strain in Primal Earth Probiotic, according to Dr. Myers:

Bacillus Subtilis: Bacillus subtilis is a popular probiotic strain that can support normal gut microflora and healthy gut function, normal digestion, and a healthy immune system. It can also promote a healthy GI tract.

Bacillus subtilis is a popular probiotic strain that can support normal gut microflora and healthy gut function, normal digestion, and a healthy immune system. It can also promote a healthy GI tract. Bacillus clausii: Bacillus clausii can impact your immune system, facilitating immunomodulatory activity to populate your colon while working synergistically with other strains to ease digestive symptoms.

Bacillus Coagulans: Primal Earth Probiotic contains Bacillus coagulans to support healthy gut transit time, digestive comfort, waste elimination, and overall digestive function.

Primal Earth Probiotic is also free of lactic acid and dairy-based probiotics, so you don’t need to refrigerate the supplement. Instead, it’s a soil-based, spore-form probiotic supplement designed to survive your stomach acid and reach your gut for optimal effects.

Primal Earth Probiotic contains two other (inactive) ingredients: hypromellose (to form the vegetable capsule) and microcrystalline cellulose.

Scientific Evidence for Primal Earth Probiotic

Primal Earth Probiotic contains three active ingredients, including three science-backed probiotic strains linked to various benefits. A physician also formulated the supplement with training in functional medicine: Dr. Amy Myers. We’ll review some of the science supporting Primal Earth Probiotic below.

Bacillus subtilis has been shown to support intestinal barrier function and inflammatory response. In this 2019 study, researchers found. Bacillus subtilis had a specific impact on tight junction function. If you have leaky gut syndrome, your tight junctions may not perform optimally, leading to greater intestinal permeability.

Bacillus clausii could help with digestive issues in various ways. One study found it helped with diarrhea, for example, while another found it helped with irritable bowel syndrome. Studies have also shown Bacillus clausii to be safe and effective in adult and pediatric patients.

In some studies, the third and final strain in Primal Earth Probiotic, Bacillus coagulans, has been shown to help with irritable bowel syndrome. In this study, researchers gave a group of 40 subjects a 6 billion CFU Bacillus coagulans supplement or a placebo, then observed significant improvements in digestive health. Researchers found Bacillus coagulans supplementation led to effective relief from bloating, cramping, abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, stomach rumbling, nausea, vomiting, headache, and anxiety, among other issues.

It’s also true that some traditional probiotics make digestive health issues worse. Many people take probiotic supplements to attempt to relieve constipation, IBS, SIBO, and other matters – only to experience increased symptoms instead of relief. Some researchers believe overgrowth of probiotic bacteria can lead to bloating and brain fog, which is why taking a probiotic supplement could worsen things. You’re adding fuel to the fire. Instead of balancing your gut bacteria, you’re simply giving your gut more bacteria.

Overall, Primal Earth Probiotics contains three science-backed strains proven to support gut health in various ways.

Primal Earth Probiotic Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Primal Earth Probiotic is backed by solid reviews online, with most customers agreeing the formula works as advertised to support powerful digestive health benefits.

Here are some of the testimonials and experiences shared by Primal Earth Probiotic customers online:

One customer claims to have struggled with other probiotics, as they left her feeling bloated and gassy. Now, she takes Primal Earth Probiotic while following Amy Myers MD’s recommended protocol and has found relief from her symptoms.

Another customer uses Primal Earth Probiotic to manage her SIBO. She struggled to find a non-dairy probiotic that was effective. After taking Primal Earth Probiotic for just a few days, she could notice the difference.

Another SIBO sufferer used Primal Earth Probiotic to get meaningful relief. She had tried taking Lactobacillus supplements and kefir, but they didn’t work for her.

One reviewer described Primal Earth Probiotic as the “best probiotic [she has] ever taken,” claiming it helped to heal her gut and digestive issues when other brands didn’t.

Another reviewer has SIBO, and her body overproduces bacteria in her small intestines, but she has found meaningful relief with Primal Earth Probiotic.

Primal Earth Probiotic is “head and shoulders above the rest,” according to another reviewer, who has tried multiple probiotics and is happy with the supplement.

Primal Earth Probiotic Pricing

Primal Earth Probiotic is priced at $59.97 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $50.97 when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering through the Amy Myers MD online store today:

Buy one bottle for $59.97

Buy two bottles for $53.97 per bottle

Buy three bottles for $50.97 per bottle

Each bottle contains 30 servings (30 capsules) or a one-month supply. You take one capsule daily to support digestion and gut health.

Every order comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee on their products. So you have three months to see if it works for you, and request a refund if you’re not satisfied.

About Amy Myers MD

Amy Myers MD is a nutritional supplement company founded by Dr. Amy Myers. Dr. Myers is a physician with a Doctorate of Medicine from Louisiana State University. She was the founder and medical director at Austin UltraHealth from 2010 to 2018. She’s also a two-time New York Times bestselling author. Founded in 2013, Amy Myers MD now sells over 50 pharmaceutical-grade supplements to customers in 125+ countries.

Final Word

Primal Earth Probiotic is a probiotic supplement created by Amy Myers, MD.

Unlike traditional probiotic supplements, Primal Earth Probiotic uses soil-based probiotics for greater absorption and effectiveness. The supplement is not based on lactic acid, nor does it contain dairy-based probiotics. Instead, you get science-backed probiotics to target SIBO and overall digestive health.

To learn more about Primal Earth Probiotic and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.

