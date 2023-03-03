Abundant Reviews: Advanced Hair Support Gummies or Fake Ingredients?

Abundant is a hair loss gummy designed to help you regrow thick, healthy-looking hair.

Available exclusively online through TryAbundant.com, Abundant features a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support hair growth. The supplement is marketed to women dealing with thinning hair, bald spots, alopecia, and other hair growth issues.

Is Abundant legit? How does Abundant work? Can Abundant really regrow hair? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new hair loss supplement today in our review.

What is Abundant?

Abundant is a hair loss gummy supplement marketed primarily towards women who want thicker, fuller, healthier-looking hair.

By taking two gummies of Abundant’s advanced hair support formula daily, you can purportedly promote hair growth and regrow a beautiful head of thick, shiny hair.

The makers of Abundant market the supplement specifically to women with alopecia or hair loss. According to the official website, Abundant will help regrow hair in women with alopecia or hair loss, helping to restore their confidence and rebuild hair from the inside out.

Abundant is exclusively available through TryAbundant.com, where it’s priced at $39 per bottle.

Abundant Benefits

According to the official Abundant website, Abundant can help regrow hair, thicken existing hair, and help women manage alopecia and baldness, among other benefits.

Here are some of the advertised benefits of taking Abundant daily:

Grow beautiful, thick, shiny hair at any age

Target the root cause of alopecia, bald spots, and hair loss

Regrow hair

Feel more confident without hair transplants, wigs, or extensions

Shrink bald spots

Enjoy thicker, stronger, fuller hair

Who Created Abundant? About Bella

Abundant was created by a woman named Bella. Bella was motivated to tackle her hair loss problem after watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Bella is an English teacher from Bentonville, Arkansas.

Bell had been dealing with severe alopecia and baldness issues. It was affecting her confidence and her relationship with her husband, Jack. Here’s how Bella explains her issue:

“…I tried the cover the bald patches and the thin, wispy hairs, but it was no good. Jack could see through all the tricks and cover-ups.”

Bella watched Chris Rock joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head at the Oscars, comparing her bald head to a GI Jane action figure. She also watched Will Smith step up to protect his wife. That’s when Bella realized she could fight back against her balding and alopecia issue:

“I was shocked [about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock], but that moment was also an eye-opener for me. It made me realize you don’t have to sit back and take what life throws at you. You can fight back!”

Bella set out on a journey to develop the ultimate hair loss supplement for women. Today, thousands of women around the world have fixed bald spots, regrown hair, and even thrown out wigs or hair extensions thanks to Abundant.

“Bald Bella” Caught Her Husband Cheating

Bella decided to fight back against her baldness and alopecia and restore her confidence. She was sick of calling herself “Bald Bella,” and she wanted to make a change.

Bella knew the perfect person to ask: her husband Jack had a secretary named Anita with lovely, big hair that always looked great.

Bella decided to surprise her husband and secretary one night when they were working late. She showed up with Hawaiian pizza, which had always been Jack’s favorite. Here’s what happened next:

“I opened the door to Jack’s office and strode in with a big smile on my face. A second later, the smile was gone….Jack and Anita were both there, all right, but they weren’t exactly working. Far from it.”

Jack had been cheating on “Bald Bella” with a younger, hotter woman with longer, more beautiful hair.

Bella decided to leave Jack. She also decided to develop a cure for her baldness using natural ingredients sourced from around the world. So she set off on a journey.

Bella Discovers a Hair Growth Secret Hidden in the Mountains of China

After leaving her husband, Bella took a job as an English teacher in the city of Guilin, China. It was a big move from Arkansas, but she knew she needed to make a change.

Bella continued to have hair loss problems in Guilin. Every morning, she noticed hair clogging her shower. Hair covered her apartment, and she couldn’t stop herself from rapidly losing her hair.

A coworker noticed Bella’s severe hair loss problem and told Bella about a local tribe called the Red Yao tribe. That tribe was famous for having women with long, beautiful, silky-smooth hair.

Bella spent a weekend with the women of the Red Yao tribe. They lived two hours away from Guilin, up in the remote mountains of China.

In the Red Yao community, Bella met a man named Dr. Zhang. Dr. Zhang told Bella to take a vial of clear fluid. He described it as a “magic hair potion.” Dr. Zhang had tested the formula at a local lab to check its ingredients. He decided to share it with Bella. This ancient remedy ultimately formed the base of the Abundant formula.

How Does Abundant Work?

Abundant works by targeting the root cause of hair loss in women.

As explained by Dr. Zhang, who helped to isolate and analyze the formula, Abundant targets vitamin deficiencies that damage your immune system.

When you’re deficient in certain vitamins, it imbalances your T-cells. T-cells play a critical role in immunity. However, when T-cells are imbalanced, they get confused about which cells are good and which are bad. In this situation, they attack hair follicles because they think they’re foreign invaders, mistakenly damaging them.

The more T-cells attack your follicles, the greater damage occurs. Over time, these attacks can cause hair to fall out, leading to alopecia, baldness, and visible hair loss problems.

To correct this problem, Abundant contains a specific blend of nutrients to eliminate “T-cell confusion.” By taking Abundant daily, you can support immunity and balance T-cells, allowing your hair cells to grow and flourish.

What to Expect After Taking Abundant: Bella’s Results

Bella had severe hair loss before she took Abundant. She described herself as “Bald Bella,” and she frequently had to cover up her bald spots and take action against her thin, wispy hair.

Bella received a trial bottle of Abundant from Dr. Zhang, who helped to create the formula. Dr. Zhang was the first person outside of the Red Yao tribe to have taken the unique serum.

Here’s what happened to Bella’s alopecia, baldness, and hair loss problems after taking Abundant for the first time:

Bella took Abundant the first night she received it from Dr. Zhang, taking one serving before she went to bed.

The next morning, she noticed her hair loss had stopped. There wasn’t a single hair clogging the drain.

When Bella brushed her hair that night, there were no hairs on her brush at all – not a single hair.

Over the next few days, Bella claims she lost virtually no hair from her head. She no longer found hair in the shower, on her brush, or on her sofa.

After a week of taking Abundant, Bella noticed even more results. Her hair seemed thicker and stronger than before.

After just one week, in fact, Bella claims her “bald spots were getting smaller” and that her “hair was growing back.”

Children at school started to notice Bella’s hair. Friends and coworkers started to compliment her. They asked her how she had regrown her hair and filled in her bald spots.

Motivated by her success, Bella decided to sell Abundant to the rest of the world. She returned home to Arkansas, found a US-based manufacturing company, and gave them a copy of Dr. Zhang’s formula. Today, anyone can buy that formula online in the form of Abundant.

Abundant Ingredients

Any hair loss supplement can claim to regrow hair and give you thicker, fuller-looking hair. Some supplements contain a blend of genuine, science-backed ingredients, while others do not.

Bella and her team developed Abundant’s ingredients based on the formula from the Red Yao women in China, as identified by Dr. Zhang. Today, Abundant contains the following ingredients:

Biotin: Biotin stimulates keratin production and helps to increase the rate of follicle growth. It can also strengthen hair, enhance shine, prevent hair loss, and promote healthy hair and scalp, among other benefits, according to the manufacturer.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D deficiency is linked to hair growth problems. Many people with low vitamin D have alopecia areata (AA), excess hair shedding, or female pattern hair loss, for example.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is one of nature’s best antioxidants. Your body also needs vitamin C to create collagen. Vitamin C can prevent premature graying of hair, fight off dandruff, and prevent hair from growing weak, brittle, and thin.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E can help support a healthy scalp and hair via natural antioxidant effects. Vitamin E’s antioxidant effects could reduce the amount of oxidative stress and free radicals breaking down hair follicle cells and inhibiting growth. Like vitamin C, vitamin E is one of nature’s best-known antioxidants.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 is crucial for energy and protein metabolism. It can also help hair growth by balancing hormones, according to Bella and her team.

Folate: Folate helps to promote hair growth while reducing the graying of hair, which is why many hair growth supplements contain folate.

Pantothenic Acid: Pantothenic acid is a “helper” vitamin that works with other nutrients to rebuild hair shifts and other parts of your hair damaged by the environment, toxins, chemicals, or sun exposure.

Retinol: Retinol supports the secretion of sebum. Your scalp uses sebum to moisturize hair and skin and prevent hair breakage.

Iodine: Iodine deficiency can lead to thyroid problems, and thyroid problems could contribute to hair loss or alopecia. If you’re not getting enough iodine, then you may have thyroid problems.

Zinc: Zinc deficiency is linked to hair loss in multiple studies. People with hair loss tend to have lower levels of zinc than people without hair loss, and people with alopecia have even lower levels of zinc. That’s why some recommend taking a zinc supplement for hair loss.

Who Are the Red Yao Women with Famously Long Hair?

The Yao people are an indigenous group living in parts of China and Vietnam. A specific group of Yao women, part of the red Yao people, are famous for their dramatically long hair.

In fact, many of these red Yao women only cut their hair once per lifetime.

This specific group lives in the village of Huang Luo in China’s Guangxi region. According to a local legend, a girl from the local Yao tribe whipped an unwelcome visitor to the village using her long hair thousands of years ago. Today, the tradition lives on, and the local women are proud of their long hair.

To maintain their long hair, women of the red Yao tribe in Guangxi rinse their hair in rice water combined with other organic ingredients.

This unique combination of rice water and other ingredients gives the hair its natural shine and luster. It also helps women maintain dark, beautiful hair into their elderly years, and few women of the group have gray hair.

Due to recent media attention, the red Yao women have surged in popularity in the last few years, with many wondering what their secret is. The makers of Abundant claim to have discovered the secret ingredients and mixed them together in precise combinations for maximum hair growth results.

Scientific Evidence for Abundant

The makers of Abundant cite 10 studies to validate the ingredients within the formula. The formula is also based on a recipe from the Red Yao tribe in China, which is purportedly backed by centuries of use among tribespeople. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting Abundant below.

Bella and her team cite this study published in the Journal of Clinical & Experimental Dermatology Research on the connection between zinc and alopecia. Researchers found topical zinc medication could help treat alopecia areata (AA), which is an organ-specific autoimmune disease targeting the hair follicles (and, sometimes, the nails). Researchers found evidence zinc, when applied topically, could help with alopecia by supporting skin and scalp health.

The makers of Abundant also cite a similar study where researchers found people with hair loss consistently had lower levels of zinc than people without hair loss. People with alopecia areata (AA) had significantly lower levels of zinc than people with other types of hair loss, suggesting zinc deficiency plays some role in hair loss. Another study suggested zinc deficiency was linked to hypothyroidism, which could cause severe alopecia.

One of the most science-backed ingredients in Abundant is biotin. Many hair care products and supplements contain biotin to support hair growth. A 2017 study published in Skin Appendage Disorders found biotin could help with hair and nail growth. In fact, researchers found 18 major studies where patients receiving biotin supplementation experienced significant improvements to hair and nail growth.

Overall, Abundant contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support hair growth. Some of these ingredients could balance nutritional deficiencies. However, there’s little evidence Abundant can regrow hair in bald spots, eliminate baldness, or reverse alopecia within as little as 7 days as advertised on the official website.

Abundant Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Abundant website is filled with reviews from customers who are impressed with the effects of Abundant and have experienced dramatic, life-transforming results from the supplement.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers online:

One customer describes Abundant as “like fertilizer for hair.”

One customer claims she “swear[s] my bald patches are shrinking” thanks to Abundant, claiming her hair feels “thicker and fuller,” similar to how it felt in her 20s.

Multiple customers claim they receive more attention from partners thanks to Abundant and its effects.

Bella, the creator of Abundant and the first person who tested it, claims her “bald spots were getting smaller” within just one week of taking Abundant. She also claims she stopped losing hair the first morning after she took Abundant for the first time.

Another customer claims she now has healthy hair in areas where she had bald patches a few weeks ago. Now, she’s no longer afraid to go out in public. She plans to continue using Abundant every day.

One reviewer used to have bald spots before taking Abundant. Now, her “bald spots have been replaced with locks of gorgeous, flowing hair,” according to her review.

Another reviewer had a noticeably large bald spot on the crown of her head in her “before” photo. She used to wear hats and scarves to hide her “hideous bald patches.” Now, after taking just three bottles of Abundant, her bald spots are “gone” and she’s happier than ever.

Overall, the Abundant website is filled with testimonials, before-and-after images, and reviews from customers who have transformed their appearance just by taking two gummies of Abundant daily. Multiple women have eliminated their bald spots, thickened their hair, and stopped hair loss completely with Abundant, according to the official website.

Abundant Pricing

Abundant is priced “below cost,” according to the official website, at a price of $34 to $39 per bottle.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $39 + Shipping

$39 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $111 ($37 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$111 ($37 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $204 ($34 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Abundant, or 60 gummies. You take two gummies daily to reverse hair loss, eliminate bald spots, and regrow hair. According to reviews shared on the official website, many customers notice results within just 1 to 7 days of taking Abundant for the first time.

Bella claims she originally considered selling Abundant for $100 to $200 per bottle, which seemed a fair price compared to paying $15,000 for a hair transplant or thousands for a wig. However, she decided she didn’t want to make a profit with Abundant; instead, she wanted to help women regrow hair. That’s why she is “selling Abundant below cost price” to encourage more women to try it.

Bonuses Included with Abundant

To promote sales of Abundant in 2023, Bella is not just selling Abundant below cost; she’s also bundling two bonus eBooks with all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Abundant.

If you buy 3 or 6 bottles of Abundant today, you get immediate access to two bonus eBooks to complement the effects of the supplement, including:

Bonus eBook #1: The Rapunzel Code: The Rapunzel Code is a digital guidebook explaining the secret to longer, healthier, stronger hair. When you take Abundant while following the lessons in The Rapunzel Code, “hair growth is off the charts,” according to Bella and her team. That’s why she describes the eBook as a “must have” text for anyone concerned about stronger, beautiful hair.

Bonus eBook #2: The Ageless Skin System: The Ageless Skin System teaches you how to turn back the clock on wrinkles, crows’ feet, fine lines, and wrinkles. Why have beautiful hair if your skin gives away your age? In this book, you can discover actionable tips for making your skin look smooth, youthful and healthy. By taking Abundant and practicing these tips at the same time, you can look and feel years younger.

Abundant Refund Policy

Abundant has a 60 day moneyback guarantee. If Abundant doesn’t fix your bald spots, regrow hair, or thicken your existing hair within 60 days, or if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

Contact the manufacturer and the Abundant customer service team to request a refund.

About Abundant

Abundant is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The formula was developed by Bella, a teacher from Arkansas, and Dr. Zhang, a doctor from China. The pair based the formula on a natural remedy from the Red Yao tribe near Guilin, China.

The makers of Abundant check the product for purity and potency. The formula is also certified to be 100% plant-based, vegetarian, soy-free, and non-GMO.

You can contact the makers of Abundant via the following:

Phone: +1 (888) 837-3776

+1 (888) 837-3776 Email: support@tryabundant.com

Final Word

Abundant is a hair loss gummy sold online through TryAbundant.com.

Developed by a teacher named Bella in partnership with a Chinese doctor, Abundant can purportedly thicken hair, shrink bald spots, and target the root cause of alopecia and hair loss, among other benefits.

To learn more about Abundant and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website, where all purchases are backed by a hassle-free 60 day moneyback guarantee.

