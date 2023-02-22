Clinical Effects Hair Therapy Shampoo Rapunzel Ritual Reviewed

Hair Therapy Shampoo is a new shampoo from Clinical Effects designed to stimulate new follicle stem cell growth in women over 40.

By applying Hair Therapy Shampoo daily, you can purportedly enjoy a thicker, fuller head of hair using a blend of natural ingredients based on the “Rapunzel Ritual.”

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Hair Therapy Shampoo and how it works today in our review.

What is Hair Therapy Shampoo?

Hair Therapy Shampoo is a hair growth shampoo available exclusively online. Marketed specifically to women over 40, Hair Therapy Shampoo can purportedly give you beautiful, thicker hair quickly using a proven system. The shampoo is particularly marketed to women already dealing with hair loss, thinning hair, bald spots, and other noticeable hair growth issues.

Clinical Effects, the makers of Hair Therapy Shampoo, developed the formula based on something called the Rapunzel Ritual. Hair Therapy Shampoo is the only hair care product developed based on the Rapunzel Ritual.

Hair Therapy Shampoo is priced at $49 per bottle and is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Hair Therapy Shampoo Benefits

Hair Therapy Shampoo can purportedly help with the following benefits:

Support hair growth

Make thinning hair look thicker and promote healthy hair growth

Keep hair in the anagen (growth) phase instead of the telogen (decay) phase

Made with natural, plant-based ingredients

Support healthy hair follicles and revitalize keratin production

Science-backed formula with a 180-day money-back guarantee made in the United States

How Does Hair Therapy Shampoo Work?

Hair Therapy Shampoo works by repairing broken hair follicles to minimize the hair loss process. To do that, Hair Therapy Shampoo uses something called the Rapunzel Ritual.

The Rapunzel Ritual involves targeting the root cause of hair loss, which is a faulty signal deep within your hair follicles. Think of this faulty signal as a broken circuit board or traffic light.

This signal can get lost when women reach their 40s, 50s, and 60s. Your hair follicles no longer get a “green light” to start a new growth cycle. Instead, they get stuck at a red light, impeding their growth.

This faulty signal causes your hair to stay dormant, leading to thinning hair and bald spots.

The Rapunzel Ritual and Hair Therapy Shampoo work by repairing the broken link connecting a group of cells deep inside your hair roots, allowing you to regrow hair “no matter how awful your hair nightmare currently is.” Whether you’re dealing with bald spots, thinning hair, or complete hair loss, Hair Therapy Shampoo aims to be the miracle solution you need to regrow hair within weeks.

Who Created Hair Therapy Shampoo?

Hair Therapy Shampoo was created by a woman named Angie. Angie began losing her hair and was increasingly embarrassed to be in public.

Angie’s hair loss problems came to a turning point at her best friend’s 50th birthday party. Angie was wearing a beret for the fancy event, which took place at the nicest restaurant in town. The beret covered her bald spots – until the beret fell off.

Here’s how Angie describes the incident:

“It was so quiet; you could hear a pin drop. Every eye in the room was glued to me…Staring at my ugly, balding head.”

The ceiling lights in the room lit up Angie’s “huge horrible bald spots,” and party guests could see “pale wispy strands of hair clung to [her] head for dear life.” Angie wanted to disappear and never be seen again.

Until recently, Angie had been proud of her long, flowing hair. She liked the way she looked. However, stress and other factors were causing her to lose her hair.

Angie described the incident as “the worst day of my life.” However, she later claims it was “arguably the best thing that ever happened to me.”

What to Expect After Using Hair Therapy Shampoo: Angie’s Experience

Angie had bald spots and thin, wispy hair before using Hair Therapy Shampoo. According to the official website, within weeks of applying the shampoo for the first time, she had completely regrown her long, luscious, flowing locks.

Typically, even FDA-approved hair loss medication – like minoxidil (Rogaine) or finasteride doesn’t work that quickly. However, Angie claims she personally experienced a dramatic transformation thanks to Hair Therapy Shampoo and the Rapunzel Ritual.

Here’s what happened to Angie after applying the shampoo daily:

Within “weeks” of discovering the Rapunzel Ritual breakthrough and applying Hair Therapy Shampoo to her hair, Angie found “new baby hairs” along her part and “filling in my bald patches”

As Angie’s hair grew back, her split ends disappeared, and she could once again style her hair exactly how she wanted, and she went outside with a smile on her face feeling more self-confident.

Overall, Angie claims to have transformed her brittle, straw-like strands into a thick head of hair, transforming her self-confidence and improving her life without surgery.

Today, anyone can enjoy similar results to Angie by applying Hair Therapy Shampoo daily.

How Angie Developed the Rapunzel Ritual

Angie claims her formula achieves hair growth results better than any other formula. So how did Angie discover the Rapunzel Ritual behind Hair Therapy Shampoo? How did Angie succeed where big pharmaceutical companies have failed?

At her friend’s 50th birthday party, Angie met a woman named Tonia. Tonia was sympathetic to Angie’s hair loss issues and wanted to help.

Tonia told Angie about a new study from Switzerland involving hair loss. According to Tonie, Swiss researchers had “found an incredible way to reduce the entire hair-loss process.” Researchers discovered they could target hair follicle stem cells to regrow hair. As you get older, these hair follicle stem cells become less active, leading to less hair growth.

The Swiss researchers discovered a way to repair faulty signals sent to stem cells, helping anyone enjoy thicker and stronger hair.

Hair Therapy Shampoo Targets FGF7 for Hair Growth

The science behind Hair Therapy Shampoo is straightforward: the shampoo claims to target a molecule called fibroblast growth factor-7, or FGF7.

Swiss researchers discovered a rare legume extract increased the FGF7 signaling molecule. By expanding this molecule, the extract could deliver incredible hair growth through the daily application.

After giving this rare legume extract to a group of women with thinning hair, researchers observed the following results because of FGF7:

The women’s hair was sleek, shiny, and full of energy

Many of the women looked 10 to 15 years younger

The women could now style their hair however they liked

They no longer needed to hide thinning hair under a had or feel self-conscious every time they left the house

FGF7 is a peptide that plays a crucial role in the Rapunzel Ritual. The peptide talks to stem cells in the body, telling them to become more active and make new hairs.

After applying Hair Therapy Shampoo, your hair follicles will be filled with FGF7, resulting in dramatic hair growth.

Hair Therapy Shampoo Ingredients

Hair Therapy Shampoo contains a blend of natural ingredients linked to hair growth and hair loss. Many of the ingredients are designed to target the FGF7 peptide as part of the Rapunzel Ritual. Others are designed to increase hair growth in other ways.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Hair Therapy Shampoo and how they work, according to the official website:

AnaGain: AnaGain is the ingredient mentioned above that stimulates FGF7 production in the hair root, giving your hair follicle stem cells the green light to grow new hair. Hair Therapy Shampoo is a trademarked formula designed to provide thick, flowing, luscious hair regardless of your current problems. Based on a legume (pea sprout extract), AnaGain is backed by scientific evidence showing it works to grow hair, and multiple trials have connected AnaGain to significant hair growth results.

Baicapil: Baicapil is a patented formula made from the active ingredient in Chinese skullcap. It enhances cellular activity at the root level, helping to rejuvenate and re-energize your hair follicles. Baicapil can restore healthy signaling, giving your hair follicles the green light to produce greater hair growth. The Chinese skullcap has been used for millennia in traditional medicine, and modern research increasingly connects it to various effects. According to Clinical Effects, combining Baicapil and AnaGain, the two top ingredients in Hair Therapy Shampoo, could reduce hair loss “by more than 60%” on their own. Baicapil is made by Centerchem, which contains a blend of three plant extracts to fight hair loss. The three plant extracts in Baicapil include soybean germ extract, wheat germ extract, and Chinese skullcap extract. Centerchem mixed these ingredients with propanediol, water, arginine, and lactic acid to create Baicapil.

Biotin: Found in many hair loss supplements and shampoos, biotin is one of the best-known ingredients in the hair loss industry. If your biotin levels are low, your body struggles to grow hair. Biotin plays a critical role in forming hair, skin, and nails. Inadequate biotin levels impede hair growth by limiting keratin production. According to Clinical Effects, the biotin in Hair Therapy Shampoo works by targeting your hair roots and improving the structure of keratin around the hair bulb, leading to more robust and healthier follicles. It creates a solid foundation for the top two ingredients in Hair Therapy Shampoo – AnaGain and Baicapil – to provide powerful effects.

Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil can stop the buildup of chemicals, dandruff, and dead skin around your hair shaft and root. This buildup can prevent hair growth and cause hair to fall out. By clearing this buildup, tea tree oil can create a path for future hair growth.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil can reduce the amount of protein your hairs lose after washing. It’s one of the most popular natural ingredients in the hair care industry, backed by centuries of use worldwide.

Mulberry: Although not as well-known as tea tree oil and coconut oil in the hair care space, mulberry is associated with preventing hair loss. Trials suggest it can induce the anagen (growth) phase of your hair follicles, giving them the green light for further growth.

Rosemary Essential Oil: Hair Therapy Shampoo contains rosemary essential oil to boost circulation. Rosemary essential oil maintains blood flow to your follicles, preventing them from dying. Good blood flow to your scalp is crucial for hair growth, and many hair growth solutions work by encouraging blood flow to your scalp. When blood flows to your scalp more efficiently, it brings valuable oxygen and nutrients to your hair follicles, allowing for future growth. According to Clinical Effects, rosemary essential oil can prevent your strands from dying off, which would typically cause your hair to thin or fall out.

Jojoba Oil: Jojoba oil helps to stimulate hair growth, according to Clinical Effects. Like coconut and tea tree oil, it’s a popular and well-known ingredient in hair care. Studies suggest jojoba oil works because it’s a natural source of vitamin A, and this vitamin A can protect hair from damage caused by free radicals.

Hair Therapy Shampoo is made from plant-based ingredients and is paraben-free and sulfate-free.

How to Use Hair Therapy Shampoo

Hair Therapy Shampoo is designed to be easy to use. Clinical Effects recommends using it just like ordinary shampoo and conditioner. Here’s how Clinical Effects recommends using Hair Therapy Shampoo:

Step 1) Run a nice hot bath or shower.

Run a nice hot bath or shower. Step 2) Squeeze a quarter-size drop of Hair Therapy Shampoo into your palm.

Squeeze a quarter-size drop of Hair Therapy Shampoo into your palm. Step 3) Massage Hair Therapy Shampoo into your scalp for 60 seconds like regular shampoo. Continue to lather your wet hair for 2 to 5 minutes.

Massage Hair Therapy Shampoo into your scalp for 60 seconds like regular shampoo. Continue to lather your wet hair for 2 to 5 minutes. Step 4) Rinse it out.

According to Clinical Effects, the shampoo gets to work right away. However, it takes a few weeks to see a noticeable improvement. Clinical Effects recommends using the shampoo daily for at least three months to assess its effects.

Hair Therapy Shampoo Keeps Hair in the Anagen Phase

Hair Therapy Shampoo keeps hair in the anagen phase as long as possible for maximum growth. By keeping hair in the anagen phase, Hair Therapy Shampoo can ensure you’re giving your hair the best possible chance for growth.

To understand how Hair Therapy Shampoo and the Rapunzel Ritual optimize anagen phase growth, it helps to understand the two main phases of hair growth:

Phase #1: The Anagen Phase: The anagen phase, also known as the growth phase, tells your hair to grow longer and fuller. During your 20s and 30s, your hair spends most of its life in the anagen phase. As you get older, however, your hair spends less and less time in this phase, spending more time in the telogen phase instead.

Phase #2: The Telogen Phase: The telogen phase is known as the “decay” phase. It’s when your hair stops growing and the root hardens. Your old hair falls out after a few months, allowing new hair to grow. As you age, your hair spends more time in the telogen phase. Your hair may get stuck in the telogen phase, leading to brittle, thin, dried-out hair. Your hair faces a constant “red light” instead of a green light, and you may notice the visible effects of hair loss.

Scientific Evidence for Hair Therapy Shampoo

As proof Hair Therapy Shampoo works, Clinical Effects cites dozens of studies on the official website. The two most essential ingredients in Hair Therapy Shampoo, AnaGain, and Baicapil, are backed by significant research showing they help with hair growth.

Here are some of the studies supporting the use of AnaGain and Baicapil:

In one study, volunteers used AnaGain over a 3-month period. 85% of volunteers reported fresh new hair growth, and 86% of participants reported visibly thicker and stronger head hair.

In that same study, 95% of participants reported their hair loss had slowed.

In a separate study, 20 participants saw a 78% increase in the number of hairs growing. Participants had more anagen hairs (actively growing hairs) per square millimeter of the scalp and fewer telogen hairs (decaying hairs) than a placebo.

A combination of AnaGain and Baicapil, the two most essential ingredients in Hair Therapy Shampoo, can cause “overall hair loss [to be] reduced by more than 60%,” according to Clinical Effects.

In a 2020 study, researchers evaluated AnaGain (labeled as pea sprout extract) in a group of 10 volunteers. Researchers found AnaGain increased the expression of genes relevant to hair, including fibroblast growth factor-7 (FGF7) and noggin, by 56% and 85%, respectively.

That same 2020 study also found that AnaGain was effective as a nutritional supplement. Participants took 100mg of pea sprout extract (AnaGain) over an 8-week period, then experienced significantly reduced hair loss with no side effects (which is one reason Clinical Effects also sells Hair Therapy Capsules).

Baicalin is the active ingredient in Chinese skullcap, a medicinal herb, and Baicapil is a proprietary formula made using baicalin. Baicalin has a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine. Until recently, however, researchers didn’t understand why baicalin worked. A 2018 study found baicalin stimulated the expression of dermal papilla cells, boosting hair growth within the follicles. Researchers also found baicalin extract was easy to apply, non-toxic, and led to no adverse effects.

Overall, the two most important active ingredients in Hair Therapy Shampoo are backed by genuine scientific evidence showing they work for hair growth. By applying Hair Therapy Shampoo daily, you may enjoy significant hair growth results within weeks or months by stimulating growth at the follicle level.

Hair Therapy Shampoo Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Hair Therapy Shampoo is backed by solid reviews online from people with all types of hair loss problems. Many women claim to have regrown hair on bald spots and solved other serious hair loss issues with Hair Therapy Shampoo, for example:

Multiple reviewers claim to have noticed a significant difference within just two weeks of applying Hair Therapy Shampoo. Their hair feels thicker and fuller.

Other customers like Hair Therapy Shampoo for being easy to use and making your hair feel great.

Many customers use Hair Therapy Shampoo to help with thinning hair, claiming their thinning areas are no longer as prominent after using the product.

One customer claims Hair Therapy Shampoo can “regrow hair on the bald spots” and that she has been using it for a long time as her ordinary shampoo.

Many customers also like the 180-day money-back guarantee, giving you peace of mind you can receive a refund if unsatisfied for any reason.

Other customers had a good experience with the company’s customer service team, contact process, and refund process overall.

Overall, Hair Therapy Shampoo has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, with 25,200+ reviews on the official website.

Purchasing Hair Therapy Shampoo

Hair Therapy Shampoo is only available online. There are several purchasing options offered, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk:

Buy one bottle for $49

Buy three bottles for $39 each

Buy six bottles for $29 each

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of Hair Therapy Shampoo. Clinical Effects recommends applying the shampoo daily for at least three months to assess its effects.

Hair Therapy Shampoo Refund Policy

Hair Therapy Shampoo comes with a 180-day money-back guarantee, giving you six months to try the supplement to see if it works.

If you’re unhappy with the results of Hair Therapy Shampoo within 180 days of your original purchase, then contact the manufacturer and return your bottles to the return address below. You’ll receive a full refund minus the actual shipping costs.

About Clinical Effects

Hair Therapy Shampoo was developed by a Boise-based company named Clinical Effects. Clinical Effects is led by a man named Chris. Chris partnered with a woman named Angie to develop the formula. Angie used the Rapunzel Ritual to cover up her bald spots and fix her thinning hair, and Chris developed Hair Therapy Shampoo based on the Rapunzel Ritual.

Clinical Effects manufactures all bottles of Hair Therapy Shampoo in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified manufacturing facility in the United States. The formula is made with natural, plant-based ingredients, and Clinical Effects never tests products on animals.

You can contact Clinical Effects and the Hair Therapy Shampoo customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://www.clinicaleffects.com/contact/?ucacid=1831113855.147321

Email: support@clinicaleffects.com

Phone: +1 833 332-8655

Mailing Address: 967 E Parkcenter Blvd #345 Boise, ID 83706

Customer service is available from 7 am to 5 pm MST Sunday to Thursday and from 7 am to 3 pm MST on Friday.

In addition to Hair Therapy Shampoo, other popular Clinical Effects products include Hair Therapy Conditioner, Multi-Collagen Powder, Ideal Brain, BHBoost, Lash & Brow, and Vitamin K2 + D3, among others. The company’s official name is Meliorra, LLC, which does business under the name Clinical Effects.

Final Word

Hair Therapy Shampoo is a hair loss solution using the Rapunzel Ritual to regrow hair.

According to Clinical Effects, Hair Therapy Shampoo can transform thinning hair and bald spots into a thick, luscious, fuller head of hair using a blend of natural ingredients. The formula works by targeting hair follicle stem cells to deliver impressive results within weeks.

To learn more about Hair Therapy Shampoo and how it works, visit the official website today.

