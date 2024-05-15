23-2-06318-5- Sheriff Sale of Real Property

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ROBERT E. WILLIAMS AND ERIN N. WILLIAMS, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: ROBERT E. WILLIAMS AND ERIN N. WILLIAMS, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 18509 87TH AVENUE COURT E, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402 2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,442.64 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 6, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT(S) 11, SILVER CREEK PHASE 18, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MARCH 16, 2006 UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200603165002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6025230110

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

PATRICK M. MCDONALD, ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-995917

May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2024