23-2-06318-5- Sheriff Sale of Real Property

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
SILVER CREEK ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ROBERT E. WILLIAMS AND ERIN N. WILLIAMS, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,
Defendant(s).
TO: ROBERT E. WILLIAMS AND ERIN N. WILLIAMS, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 18509 87TH AVENUE COURT E, PUYALLUP, WA 98375.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, June 28, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402 2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,442.64 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 6, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT(S) 11, SILVER CREEK PHASE 18, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MARCH 16, 2006 UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200603165002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6025230110
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
PATRICK M. MCDONALD, ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-995917
May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2024