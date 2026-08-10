CITY OF RUSTON

NOTICE OF LAND USE DECISION

Administrative Interpretation INT26-0001

Description of Decision

On August 4, 2026, the City of Ruston issued Administrative Interpretation INT26-0001, titled “Application of Vested Impervious Surface Standards Following Adoption of Middle Housing and Open Space Performance Standards Update.”

The interpretation establishes a citywide method for calculating net impervious surface under existing approvals that regulate maximum impervious surface but do not specify a calculation method. Qualifying impervious areas that receive open space credit under the current Ruston Municipal Code may be deducted from total impervious surface.

Availability of Decision

A complete copy of Administrative Interpretation INT26-0001, including Exhibit A, may be obtained by contacting the Ruston City Clerk.

Appeal

This decision may be appealed in accordance with the procedures set forth in Title 19 of the Ruston Municipal Code. Any appeal must be filed in writing with the City of Ruston within 14 calendar days from the publication date of this notice. The appeal must identify the decision being appealed, state the specific grounds for the appeal, and include any applicable appeal fee required by the City.

Contact

Joshua Stecker, City Clerk

City of Ruston

5219 North Shirley Street

Ruston, WA 98407

Phone: (253) 759-3544

Email: josh.stecker@rustonwa.gov

IDX-1034875

August 10, 2026