CITY OF RUSTON-NOTICE OF LAND USE DECISION
Published 1:30 am Monday, August 10, 2026
CITY OF RUSTON
NOTICE OF LAND USE DECISION
Administrative Interpretation INT26-0001
Description of Decision
On August 4, 2026, the City of Ruston issued Administrative Interpretation INT26-0001, titled “Application of Vested Impervious Surface Standards Following Adoption of Middle Housing and Open Space Performance Standards Update.”
The interpretation establishes a citywide method for calculating net impervious surface under existing approvals that regulate maximum impervious surface but do not specify a calculation method. Qualifying impervious areas that receive open space credit under the current Ruston Municipal Code may be deducted from total impervious surface.
Availability of Decision
A complete copy of Administrative Interpretation INT26-0001, including Exhibit A, may be obtained by contacting the Ruston City Clerk.
Appeal
This decision may be appealed in accordance with the procedures set forth in Title 19 of the Ruston Municipal Code. Any appeal must be filed in writing with the City of Ruston within 14 calendar days from the publication date of this notice. The appeal must identify the decision being appealed, state the specific grounds for the appeal, and include any applicable appeal fee required by the City.
Contact
Joshua Stecker, City Clerk
City of Ruston
5219 North Shirley Street
Ruston, WA 98407
Phone: (253) 759-3544
Email: josh.stecker@rustonwa.gov
IDX-1034875
August 10, 2026