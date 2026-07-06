City of Ruston

Notice of Public Hearing

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a public hearing on July 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard regarding adoption of the 2027-2032 6-Year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). The hearing will be held at 5219 N Shirley Street, Ruston WA 98407. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Copies of pertinent documents are available on line at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing by e-mail to townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5219 N Shirley St. Ruston WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-1033347

July 6, 2026