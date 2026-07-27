Case #: PUY-CV-NC-2026-0168-Name Change

Case #: PUY-CV-NC-2026-0168

Nature of Case: Name Change Case Name: In re the name change of: JENNA RAE PETERSON

TO: Whom it May Concern

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians is in receipt of the petition of Jenna Rae Peterson for an order changing his/her name to Jenna Rae Wawrzynski. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that any person or entity having objection to this petition for name change shall file a written objection with the Court, located at 3009 Portland Ave E, Tacoma, WA 98404, within ten (10) days after the last date of the publication of this notice.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX1034204

July 27, August 3, 10, 2026