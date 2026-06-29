NO. 26-4-01095-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of: HAI TRONG NGUYEN Deceased

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The person named below was appointed as Personal Representative in the above captioned probate case for Hai Trong Nguyen.

Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations,and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address stated below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice:

June 29, 2026

Decedent’s Date of Birth:

April 19, 1970

Decedent’s Date of Death:

January 29, 2026

Deceent’s Social Security

Number: XXX-XX-8930

Personal Representative:

Phong Trong Nguyen

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

Jennifer N. Rivers

Address for Mailing or Service:

201 St. Helens Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98402

Dated this 24 day of June, 2026.

/s/ Phong Trong Nguyen

Personal Representative

/s/ Jennifer N. Rivers

WSBA #38931

Attorney for Personal

Representative

IDX-1033018

June 29, July 6, 13, 2026