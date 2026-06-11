Gig Harbor Commercial Fishing Homeport IDX1032242

Community Development

Department

Planning Division

NOTICE OF DECISION

Gig Harbor Commercial Fishing Homeport

Permit Number(s): PL-SDP-22-0005, PL-SPR-22-0007 & PL-SEPA-22-0014

Date of Decision: June 8, 2026

Date of Notice of Decision: June 8, 2026

Summary of Decision: Approved with conditions

Name of Applicant: City of Gig Harbor, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Project Location: 3589 Harborview Drive, site is located on the north side of Harborview Drive, approximately 275 feet east of the intersection with Novak Street. Parcel – 5970000244

Project Description: The proposal is to construct a commercial fishing homeport dock system at Ancich Waterfront Park, including a 280-foot main walk float, 15 60-foot finger floats, two 80-foot finger float, an 80-foot gangway, and installation of steel guide and fender piles. The project also includes utility extensions with a sewer pump-out station, removal of the existing Jerkovich Pier and creosote piles, and shoreline mitigation improvements such as beach nourishment and stormwater outfall restoration. The proposal would result in a net overwater coverage increase of approximately 4,852 square feet.

Project Permits included in this Decision: Shoreline Substantial Development Permit, Major Site Plan Review and SEPA threshold determination.

SEPA Threshold Determination: Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS), issued April 27, 2026

Duration of Permit Approval The Shoreline Substantial Development Permit addressed by this decision shall expire two (2) years from its effective date of June 8, 2026, unless construction activities commence or, if no construction is proposed, the use or activity is commenced. If substantial progress is made within two years, the permit shall remain valid for five (5) years. If construction is not completed within 5 years, the administrator may grant an extension of time up to but not exceeding one (1) year for substantial progress and for completion of the project pursuant to section 4.08 E of the Gig Harbor Shoreline Master Program. The remaining land use permits addressed by this decision, shall expire three (3) years from June 8, 2026, unless a complete application for subsequent building permit or civil permit has been submitted and remained active, pursuant to GHMC 19.02.008. Upon written request by the property owner, prior to the date of land use permit expiration, the director may grant an extension of time up to but not exceeding one (1) year pursuant to GHMC 19.02.008(F). See GHMC 19.02.008 for complete regulations on the duration of permit approvals and expiration of permits.

Administrative Appeal: There is no administrative appeal for this decision. Any appeal of this decision shall be in accordance with RCW 36.70C and RCW 90.58.140.

Property Tax Valuation: Affected property owners may request a change in property tax valuation notwithstanding any program of revaluation by contacting the Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer.

Permit Documents: The complete project permit file, including official decision, findings, conclusions and conditions of approval, if any, is available for review at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number in “My Portal”. Questions regarding the above stated decision should be made to Katharine Shaffer, Principal Planner at KShaffer@gigharborwa.gov or (253) 851-6170.

IDX-1032242

June 11, 2026