NO. 26-4-01229-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Sam Ray Vanzanten

(a.k.a Sam Ray Van Zanten),

Deceased.

Probate Notice to Creditors – RCW 11.40.030

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the attorneysof record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060 This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED at Puyallup, Washington, this 20th day of May, 2026

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

May 28, 2026

Address for Mailing or Service:

Daniel K. Walk Nelson Allen Walk & Scott, PLLC

1103 Shaw Rd.

Puyallup, WA 98372

DATE OF FILING:

May 21, 2026

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

May 28, 2026

IDX-1031429

May 28, June 4, 11 , 2026