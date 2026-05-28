Community Development

Planning Division

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Gig Harbor High School Track & Field Renovation

Permit Number(s): PL-SPR-26-0001

Date of Notice: May 28, 2026

Applicant: D.A. Hogan & Associates- Jeff Burke

Project Location: 5101 Rosedale Street | Parcel Number – 0221063047. The site is located on the north side of Rosedale Street, approximately 1,600 feet west of the intersection with Skansie Avenue.

Project Description: Proposal is to modernize the existing high school track and field to improve safety, accessibility, and usability for students and the community. As part of the project, the Design Review Board will consider an Alternative Design Review request related to the proposed perimeter fence height. An 8-foot fence is proposed and is considered necessary to enhance site safety and security, protect school property, and better manage access to the athletic facilities.

SEPA Threshold Determination: Project is categorically exempt per WAC-197-11-800(3)

PUBLIC MEETING DATE: Design Review Board, June 11, 2026, 5:30 pm, Virtual Meeting or at Gig Harbor Civic Center, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor

Interested persons are invited to attend the public meeting and provide comment on this proposal; however, public testimony will not be taken. The meeting will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Section 17.98.055(C). Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday or on the Permit Portal. A copy of the staff report on this proposal will be available approximately seven days prior to the meeting. A copy of the application, all documents and evidence relied upon by the applicant, and applicable criteria are available for inspection at no cost; copies will be provided at the requestor’s cost.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification, written comments, including any written comments addressing the findings required for a decision, must be submitted to the Planning Division no later than the close of business on June 10, 2026. Comments can be submitted by mail or in person to the Planning Division 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 or by email PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov.

Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Nestor Guevara, Senior Planner, NGuevara@gigharborwa.gov or

by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number in “My Portal”.

IDX1030926

May 28, 2026