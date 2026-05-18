NO. 26-4-01247-7 -NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 18, 2026
NO. 26-4-01247-7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.110)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In Re the Estate of BEVERLY M. EAGAN
Deceased
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent: BEVERLY M. EAGAN
Date of Birth:
DECEMBER 21, 1933
Date of first publication: MAY 18, 2026
Personal Representatives: STACEY ANNE LANDRY
DONALD THOMAS EAGAN
Attorney for Personal Representative:
SHANNON KRAFT
Address for Service:
THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS
8910 MAIN ST E, STE. A
BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391
253-863-3366
IDX-1030928
May 18, 26, June 1, 2026