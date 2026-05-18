NO. 26-4-01223-0 -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 18, 2026
NO. 26-4-01223-0
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
(NTCRD)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE
ESTATE OF:
MARY IRENE RIDDLE a.k.a IRENE RIDDLE
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s Attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the Creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: 5/19/2026
Personal Representative: RYAN R. CLAUSNITZER
Attorney for the Personal Representative: DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER
Address for Mailing or Service: 1207 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390
Pierce County Superior Court Cause Number: 26-4-01223-0
/s/ Ryan R. Clausnitzer
RYAN R. CLAUSNITZER
Personal Representative
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES,
PLLC
/s/ David C. Hammermaster
DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, WSBA #22267
1207 Main Street
Sumner, WA 98390
(253) 863-5115
IDX1030999
May 18, 26, June 1, 2026