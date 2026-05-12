NO.26-4-01169-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

STEPHEN D. FORD,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on, or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

1. Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or

2. Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to

Creditors with Clerk of Court: MAY 11, 2026

Date of First Publication: MAY 12, 2026

TUELL & YOUNG, P.S. Attorney for Estate 1457 S. Union

Tacoma, WA 98405 Telephone: (253) 759-0070

/s/ Cheryl Ford Cheryl Ford

Personal Representative c/o 1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, Washington 98405 IDX-1030734

May 12, 19, 26, 2026