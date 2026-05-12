Case No.: 26-4-01134-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of WILLIAM EDWARD GLOVER, Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must present the claim as provided in RCW 11.40.070 within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative mailed or served notice to the creditor; or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. Claims not presented within this time are forever barred under RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060.

Date of First Publication: May 11, 2026

Personal Representative: Travis Edward Glover

Telephone: (206) 384-3433

Email: travis.gloveris@gmail.com

Court: Pierce County Superior Court,

Cause No. 26-4-01134-9

IDX1030634

May 11, 18, 26, 2026