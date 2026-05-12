Case No.: 26-4 00214-29

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SKAGIT

In re the Estate of:

JILL JANEEN KNUTSON,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, before the expiration of four (4) months from the date of first publication of this notice, present their claims by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Skagit County.

If a claim is not presented within this time, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided by law.

Date of First Publication: May 11, 2026

Personal Representative:

Rachel Pellham

Mailing Address for Claims:

2001 N 33rd Pl

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

DATED this 6th day of May, 2026

IDX-1030631

May 11, 18, 26, 2026