Case No.: 26-4 00214-29 -NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Case No.: 26-4 00214-29
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SKAGIT
In re the Estate of:
JILL JANEEN KNUTSON,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, before the expiration of four (4) months from the date of first publication of this notice, present their claims by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Skagit County.
If a claim is not presented within this time, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided by law.
Date of First Publication: May 11, 2026
Personal Representative:
Rachel Pellham
Mailing Address for Claims:
2001 N 33rd Pl
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
DATED this 6th day of May, 2026
IDX-1030631
May 11, 18, 26, 2026