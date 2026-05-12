PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hope Rising Ministries and Sanctuary, Priory No. 249, under Dame Rev. Tessa Sanborn, is recognized and affiliated with the Sacred Medical Order of the Church of Hope (SMOCH) as of April 27, 2026.

SMOCH is a religious and ecclesiastical body supporting sacred and holistic healing practices under its Constitution, Bylaws, and Code of Ethics. Said Priory operates as an independent integrated auxiliary authorized to conduct ministry consistent with SMOCH doctrine and applicable law, and assumes full responsibility for its operations, governance, and finances; SMOCH bears no liability or fiduciary responsibility.

Financial support is derived from private and public sources, excluding governmental funding. Annual dues or tithes are required to maintain standing. This Order of Direction is valid for one (1) year and subject to renewal upon review; annual consideration is $250.

Use of the SMOCH name and logo is permitted solely to denote auxiliary affiliation and does not confer authority to represent SMOCH governing bodies.

DATED this 27th day of April, 2026.

By SMOCH: Charles McWilliams, Dr. of Med, Vicar Bishop & Grand Master.

Accepted by: Dame Rev. Tessa Sanborn, Priory No. 249.

IDX1030627

May 11, 18, 26, June 1, 2026