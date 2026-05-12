CASE #6A814665C- NOTICE OF HEARING
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 12, 2026
CASE #6A814665C
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR NAME CHANGE
PIERCE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT STATE OF WASHINGTON
Regarding the Name Change of
THOMAS MATTHEW ANDERSON
Minor(s)
By RENAE M. SCHOFIELD
Parent/Guardian
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
DIRECTED TO: David Anderson
(Absent Parent)
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to RCW4.24.130, the mother/father/legal guardian of the above-named minor child(ren), has filed a Petition to Change the Name of:
THOMAS MATTHEW ANDERSON to
SCHOFIELD, THOMAS MATTHEW
-to
-to
(Former name(s) to New Name(s)
The hearing on the matter shall be held on Thursday, 07/02/2026 at 8:55am at the following address:
930 Tacoma Ave S – Courtroom #604 Tacoma, WA 98402
FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN THE NAME CHANGE OF THE ABOVE LISTED MINOR(S)
DATED: May 7, 2026
FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:
Pierce County District Court
930 Tacoma Ave. S Rm #239
Tacoma, WA 98402
Ph# (253) 798-6311
FOR PUBLICATION PURPOSES:this notice must be published once a week for three consecutive weeks. An affidavit of publication must be provided to the court.
IDX1030670
May 11, 18, 26, 2026