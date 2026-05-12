CASE #6A814665C

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR NAME CHANGE

PIERCE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT STATE OF WASHINGTON

Regarding the Name Change of

THOMAS MATTHEW ANDERSON

Minor(s)

By RENAE M. SCHOFIELD

Parent/Guardian

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

DIRECTED TO: David Anderson

(Absent Parent)

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that pursuant to RCW4.24.130, the mother/father/legal guardian of the above-named minor child(ren), has filed a Petition to Change the Name of:

THOMAS MATTHEW ANDERSON to

SCHOFIELD, THOMAS MATTHEW

-to

-to

(Former name(s) to New Name(s)

The hearing on the matter shall be held on Thursday, 07/02/2026 at 8:55am at the following address:

930 Tacoma Ave S – Courtroom #604 Tacoma, WA 98402

FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN THE NAME CHANGE OF THE ABOVE LISTED MINOR(S)

DATED: May 7, 2026

FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:

Pierce County District Court

930 Tacoma Ave. S Rm #239

Tacoma, WA 98402

Ph# (253) 798-6311

FOR PUBLICATION PURPOSES:this notice must be published once a week for three consecutive weeks. An affidavit of publication must be provided to the court.

IDX1030670

May 11, 18, 26, 2026