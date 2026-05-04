NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

KATHLEEN BLUETT, Deceased.

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court, as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070, by serving on, or mailing to the Notice Agent, or the Notice Agent’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

1. Thirty (30) days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or

2. Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to

Creditors with Clerk of Court: APRIL 30TH, 2026

Date of First Publication: MAY 4th, 2026

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury, under the laws of the State of Washington on April April 30th, 2026, at Tacoma, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

TUELL & Young, P.S. C/o 1457 S. Union Ave. Attorney for Estate 1457 S. Union Tacoma, WA 98405

By: S /Peter Bluett, Notice Agent

IDX1030342

April 4, 11, 18, 2026