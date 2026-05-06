City of Gig Harbor-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

GIG HARBOR CITY COUNCIL

May 26, 2026

Public Hearing VACATION OF A PORTION OF MILTON AVE

Notice is hereby given that the Gig Harbor City Council will conduct a public hearing at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, beginning at 5:30 p.m. to accept public comment regarding the vacation of a portion of Milton Avenue. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers located in the Gig Harbor Civic Center at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA. All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and make their views known on this proposal.

Information about the proposal can be found in Resolution 1359, adopted April 27, 2026, and in the April 27, 2026 City Council Meeting Agenda Packet, found online at https://shorturl.at/Gc4Rq. The public is invited to comment at the scheduled hearing, submit comments in writing to City Clerk, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by emailing comments to CityClerk@gigharborwa.gov Comments must be received no later than noon on May 26, 2026.

IDX1030429

May 6, 2026