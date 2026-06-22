No. 23-4-01217-1

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON FINAL REPORT

AND PETITION FOR ORDER DETERMINING HEIRSHIP

AND FOR DECREE OF

DISTRIBUTION OF ESTATE

(RCW 11.68.110)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

ANN LOUISE DICKERMAN, aka ANN LOUISE YOCHER, aka ANN LOUISE MOSS, Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that Dorothy Hansen, the Administrator of the above Estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her Final Report and Petition for Order Determining Heirship and for Decree of Distribution of Estate. The Final Report will be heard via ZOOM on July 28, 2026 at 1:30 pm, in Courtroom 127, the Probate Department of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report. DATED this 17th day of June, 2026.

/s/ Shannon R. Jones

Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

Attorneys for Dorothy Hansen,

Administrator

IDX-1032636

June 22, 2026