City of Gig Harbor

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project: Application PL-ZONE-25-0005- Updates to Critical Areas Code (GHMC 18.08)

Location: City Wide

Proposal: To adopt revisions to Gig Harbor Municipal Code 18.08 Critical Areas based on review of best available science (BAS). State statute requires jurisdictions update their critical areas regulations every 10 years. These regulations are intended to ensure “no net loss” of ecological function from new development near wetlands,streams, slopes, frequently flooded areas and aquifers. The proposed revisions are based on a review of best available science (BAS). While many code sections were updated to improve consistency and clarity in process, terminology and standards, major revisions included 1) increased wetland and riparian management zone (stream) buffers and 2) revised mitigation requirements and ratios for wetlands. These regulations would be applied to all development proposals within the City Limits. After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the City’s Permit Portal. Telephone: (253) 851-6170. A public hearing on the proposed project is tentatively scheduled before the City of Gig Planning Commission on May 14, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. in the Gig Harbor Civic Center Council Chambers located at 3510 Grandview Street. The public is invited to comment on this DNS at the public hearing, or by submitting written comments to the above address or emailing PlanningCom

ments@gigharborwa.gov no later than the end of business on May 13, 2026. The deadline for appealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is May 25, 2026.

IDX1030453

May 6, 2026