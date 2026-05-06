Loan No: **7481 TS No: 25-16561

Order No.: 250578110-WA-MSI

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

Grantor: MATTHEW D JORGENSEN AND KAITLIN D JORGENSEN

Current Beneficiary of Deed of Trust: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Tiki Series VI Trust

Current Mortgage Servicer for the Deed of Trust: SN Servicing Corporation

Current Trustee for the Deed of Trust: MICHELLE R. GHIDOTTI, ESQ.

Trustee’s address is 1920 Old Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (206) 331-3280

If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280

Reference Number of Deed of Trust: 202301120084

Parcel Number(s): 7475022220

Abbr. Legal Description: PTN OF BLK 107, AMENDED MAP OF 2ND SCHOOL LAND ADD TO THE CITY OF TACOMA

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Local counseling agencies in Washington: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 https://nwjustice.org/home

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on 6/5/2026, at 10:00 AM at AT THE SECOND FLOOR ENTRY PLAZA OUTSIDE PIERCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 930 TACOMA AVE SOUTH, TACOMA, WA sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, or cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE WEST 50 FEET OF THE SOUTH 120 FEET OF BLOCK 107 OF AMENDED MAP OF SECOND SCHOOL LAND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF TACOMA ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JULY 22, 1903, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as: 4921 N 18th Street

Tacoma, Washington 98406

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 1/7/2023, recorded 1/12/2023, under Auditor’s File No. 202301120084, in records of Pierce County, Washington, from MATTHEW D JORGENSEN AND KAITLIN D JORGENSEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor(s), to WFG NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR EVERGREEN MONEYSOURCE MORTGAGE COMPANY BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Tiki Series VI Trust.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM 11/1/2024

THRU 6/1/2025

NO.PMT 8

AMOUNT $4,303.93

TOTAL $34,431.44

FROM 7/1/2025

THRU

NO. PMT 8 AMOUNT $4,405.66 TOTAL $35,245.28

BENEFICIARY’S ADVANCES, COSTS AND EXPENSES DESCRIPTION / ADVANCE AMOUNT

1/8/2026 Attorney Fees $4,117.53

1/8/2026 Prior Servicer NSF $75.00

1/8/2026 Late Charges $532.86

1/8/2026 Prior Servicer Late Charge $177.62

ESTIMATED FORECLOSURE FEES & COSTS

1/8/2026 Trustee’s Fees $577.50

1/8/2026 NOD Posting Fee $125.00

1/8/2026 T.S.G. Fee $1,498.00

1/8/2026 Record Substitution of Trustee $301.00

1/8/2026 Mailing Service Fee $81.90

1/8/2026 Trustee’s Fees $952.50

1/8/2026 Notice of Default Mailings $132.34

TOTAL DUE AS OF: 1/8/2026 $78,247.97

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $467,012.87, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from 10/1/2024, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute.

V. The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/5/2026. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/25/2026, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/25/2026 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/25/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower, or Grantor or any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) at the following address(es):

NAME/ ADDRESS

KAITLIN JORGENSEN 1818 N HUSON ST

TACOMA, WA 98406

KAITLIN JORGENSEN 4921 N 18TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98406

KAITLIN D JORGENSEN 1818 N HUSON ST

TACOMA, WA 98406

KAITLIN D JORGENSEN 4921 N 18TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98406-3317

KAITLIN D JORGENSEN 4921 North 18th Street

Tacoma, Washington 98406

MATTHEW JORGENSEN 1818 N HUSON ST

TACOMA, WA 98406

MATTHEW JORGENSEN 4921 N 18TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98406

MATTHEW D JORGENSEN 1818 N HUSON ST

TACOMA, WA 98406

MATTHEW D JORGENSEN 4921 N 18TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98406-3317

MATTHEW D JORGENSEN 4921 North 18th Street

Tacoma, Washington 98406

OCCUPANT 4921 N 18th Street

Tacoma, Washington 98406

Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner KAITLIN D JORGENSEN 4921 N 18th Street

Tacoma, Washington 98406

Unknown Spouse and/or Domestic Partner MATTHEW D JORGENSEN 4921 N 18th Street

Tacoma, Washington 98406

by both first class and certified mail on 12/6/2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on 12/6/2025 the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If you are a servicemember or a dependent of a servicemember, you may be entitled to certain protections under the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and any comparable state laws regarding the risk of foreclosure. If you believe you may be entitled to these protections, please contact our office immediately.

Additional disclaimers provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only.

Service of Process should be sent to: Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., c/o Gary Krohn, Reg. Agent, 144 Railroad Avenue, Suite 236, Edmonds, WA 98020-4100 and faxed to (949) 427-2732. If there are any questions regarding this Notice, please contact (206) 331-3280. Note: Gary Krohn is the Registered Agent for service of process only. All other communications and correspondence should be directed to the Trustee named above, at the address and phone numbers listed.

SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT https://prestigepostandpub.com

FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: (949) 776-4697

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED: 1/8/2026

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq.

1920 Old Tustin Avenue

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Phone: (206) 331-3280

Fax: (949) 427-2732

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq., as Trustee

PPP #25-009052

IDX-1029839

May 6, 27, 2026