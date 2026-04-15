No. 26-4-00322-2- NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 15, 2026
No. 26-4-00322-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In Re the Estate of:
ANNA HUHNER,
Deceased.
The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.
The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the Notice to Creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: April 15, 2026
/s/ Karissa Huhner
Administrator
NICOLE C.B. HANCOCK, WSBA #40704
Attorney for Administrator
1501 Dock Street
Tacoma, WA 98402
Pierce Superior Court
Cause No.26-4-00611-6
IDX-1029354
April 15, 22, 29, 2026