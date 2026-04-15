No. 26-4-00322-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of:

ANNA HUHNER,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the Notice to Creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 15, 2026

/s/ Karissa Huhner

Administrator

NICOLE C.B. HANCOCK, WSBA #40704

Attorney for Administrator

1501 Dock Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

Pierce Superior Court

Cause No.26-4-00611-6

IDX-1029354

April 15, 22, 29, 2026