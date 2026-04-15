Cause No. 22-2-04424-7-SHERIFF’S SALE

Cause No. 22-2-04424-7

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ANGEL G. VANO, JR. AND ROSARIO KIM S. VANO, HUSBAND AND WIFE OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: ANGEL G VANO, AND ROSARIO KIM S VANO, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is unimproved and the address is 12024 SOUND DR., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $20,769.17 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 6, 2026.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 6 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 5, AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 33 OF PLATS AT PAGE 57, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5017500060

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091

IDX-1029183

April 15, 22, 29, May 6, 2026