Cause No. 22-2-04424-7-SHERIFF’S SALE
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Cause No. 22-2-04424-7
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ANGEL G. VANO, JR. AND ROSARIO KIM S. VANO, HUSBAND AND WIFE OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: ANGEL G VANO, AND ROSARIO KIM S VANO, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is unimproved and the address is 12024 SOUND DR., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, May 15, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $20,769.17 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 6, 2026.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 6 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 5, AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 33 OF PLATS AT PAGE 57, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 5017500060
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SMITH ALLING, P.S.
KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY
1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)627-1091
IDX-1029183
April 15, 22, 29, May 6, 2026