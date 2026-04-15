1201 E 34th Street, Tacoma-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

WAC 197-11-970 SEPA Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

Public Comment Period: April 16, 2026 – April 30, 2026

The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA) has issued a DNS to a participant in PLIA’s Heating Oil Loan and Grant (HOLG) Program located in Pierce County. Prior to starting this participant’s project, PLIA is holding a 14-day public comment period. PLIA invites public comment on the following project: HOLG Project located at 1201 E 34th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404.

You may review documents at: https://plia.wa.gov/state-environmental-policy-act-sepa-projects/

Please direct any questions or comments to Jeremy Richtmyre by April 30, 2026, at Jeremy.richtmyre@plia.wa.gov.

IDX-1029402

April 15, 2026