Case No.: 26-4-00264-34

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF THURSTON

IN PROBATE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

GEORGE TEASLEY GALT, III,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise application statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative is served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this Act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedents’ probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 15th, 2026

Personal Representative:

Christopher Dicugno

Attorneys for the Estate:

SNEVA LAW OFFICE, PLLC

4305 Lacey Blvd. SE

Lacey, Washington 98503

Telephone: 360-228-2025

IDX-1029260

April 15, 22, 29, 2026