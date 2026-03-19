No. 25-4-01662-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Matter of the Estate of:

PATRICIA CASLER AND DAVID WILLIAM CASLER,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cynthia Jones has been appointed and qualified as Personal Representative of the above-entitled Estate on March 16, 2026, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Personal Representative, Cynthia Jones, and Judson C. Gray, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.

Date of First Publication: March 19, 2026

Notices can be mailed to Judson C. Gray at

4142 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406.

DATED this 17th day of March, 2026.

/s/Judson C. Gray Judson C. Gray, WSBA #15195

Attorney for Personal

Representative

IDX-1028173

March 19, 26, April 2, 2026