ZappMax Reviewed

ZappMax is a bug zapper designed to get rid of mosquitos, fruit flies, and other annoying bugs.

Just place the rechargeable, portable ZappMax lantern in an indoor or outdoor location to keep mosquitos at bay.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about ZappMax and how it works today in our review.

What is ZappMax?

ZappMax is a mosquito zapping system available exclusively through ZappMax.com.

The 100% safe lantern uses the power of light to attract unwanted bugs. Then, electric coils within the device zap the bugs, killing them instantly. You can keep a campsite, patio, indoor space, or outdoor space bug-free.

ZappMax is designed to attract more than just mosquitos. It also works with fruit flies, black flies, gnats, horseflies, no-see-ums, and more.

As part of a 2023 promotion, ZappMax is priced at $49.95 per unit, which is a 50% discount from the usual price of $99. All purchases backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee.

ZappMax Benefits

ZappMax is designed to attract mosquitos and other bugs, then kill them instantly to keep your environment bug-free. Here are some of the core benefits of using ZappMax:

Unique design and technology to eliminate multiple types of bugs and insects

Ultimate mosquito protection

Combination of bug-zapping light and electric coil to attract bugs, then zap them

Easy-to-use, mess-free design

Kills 100% of mosquitos, fruit flies, black flies, gnats, horse flies, and other bugs on contact

100% safe, rechargeable, and usable outdoors and indoors

How Does ZappMax Work?

ZappMax uses an LED light to attract mosquitos. That LED emits light at the purple wavelength. Mosquitos and other bugs are naturally attracted to this light. When they see it, they fly towards it.

As mosquitos and other bugs fly towards the LED light of the ZappMax lantern, they contact electric coils surrounding the light. These electric coils zap the bugs, killing them instantly. The bugs fall to the protective casing around the ZappMax lantern, making them easy to clean up.

Here’s how it works in step-by-step form:

Step 1) ZappMax Attracts Bugs Using a Blue Light Hue: ZappMax emits blue light via the LED, making the lantern irresistible for almost all insects, bugs, and other flying pests. Bugs naturally fly towards the core of the lantern because they associate this wavelength of light with a food source.

Step 2) ZappMax Zaps Bugs with High Voltage Current: When bugs reach the core of ZappMax, they're instantly zapped with a high voltage current, killing them instantly without any traces of smell.

Step 3) ZappMax Captures Bugs in the Easy-to-Clean Shell: Finally, ZappMax captures bugs using the easy-to-clean shell. ZappMax has a convenient tray for collecting zapped bugs. You can quickly empty the tray to remove the dead bugs, keeping your ZappMax clean and ready to use over and over again.

ZappMax is lightweight and small. It’s easy to carry in a backup, bring around the house as needed, and keep any room or outdoor space bug-free.

When you need to recharge ZappMax, just plug the lantern in like you would charge a smartphone. All purchases come with a USB charger allowing you to charge it anywhere.

Each ZappMax lasts 20 hours on a single charge, allowing you to enjoy hours of mosquito-free performance wherever you go.

ZappMax Features

There are other mosquito zapping lanterns available online today. What makes ZappMax unique? Why pick ZappMax over competing lanterns?

Here are some of the perks and features of ZappMax compared to other units available today:

Powerful LED & Glow to Attract Bugs: The core technology of the ZappMax lantern is the LED glow, which attracts bugs and mosquitos. This LED emits light at the specific wavelength to attract bugs. Bugs are naturally drawn to this light because they think it’s a food source. To bugs, the light looks similar to human skin. As they fly towards it, they think they’re getting an easy meal.

Rechargeable: ZappMax is rechargeable, and the product comes with a USB charger allowing you to charge it anywhere. ZappMax charges in a similar way to a smartphone. Just plug it in, then enjoy all-day bug-fighting power.

Lasts 20 Hours Per Charge: ZappMax lasts 20 hours on a single charge. You can run the LED light and electric coil system for 20 hours, killing bugs and mosquitos anywhere in your area.

Durable: ZappMax is designed to be durable and safe to operate in any climate or conditions. The lantern is covered on top to prevent water from leaking into the unit. And, the case is designed to last long-term without needing to be replaced.

Effective in Cold & Warm Weather: ZappMax works in warm and cold weather. Although bugs are less common in cold weather, ZappMax works equally as well in all types of weather. Bugs fly towards the LED light regardless of the temperature outside, making ZappMax popular for all times of year.

Safe Indoors & Outdoors: ZappMax is designed for indoor and outdoor use, and it’s available in any season, winter or summer, to help you stay bug-free in all climates.

UV-Free Light: ZappMax is an LED emitting light in the visible spectrum. The light emits purple-blue light to attract bugs. It does not emit light in the ultraviolet (UV) spectrum. UV light can be dangerous. Although UV light may attract bugs, it can also have a serious impact on your skin, and many experts recommend avoid long-term exposure to UV light (like the UV from sunlight). ZappMax uses safe, family-friendly LED light in the visible spectrum.

Easy for Anyone to Use: Even with zero technical skills or experience, you’ll have no trouble using ZappMax. Just plug in ZappMax to charge it up, then turn it on to start the bug zapper. There are no controls or customizations. ZappMax simply runs until you turn it off.

No Smells or Unpleasant Odors: Some bug zapping systems emit scents to attract bugs. Others create unpleasant odors when they zap bugs. With ZappMax, neither of these things are a concern: the lantern zaps bugs quickly and efficiently with no odor. And, ZappMax attracts bugs without relying on citronella scents or similar odors.

Available at 50% Off: As part of a 2023 promotion, ZappMax is available at a special, reduced rate of 50% off. You can buy a single ZappMax for as little as $49.95 (down from the ordinary price of $99). In fact, if you buy multiple ZappMax lanterns, you can pay as little as $29.95 per unit.

ZappMax Supported Bugs

ZappMax is effective at killing 100% of mosquitos and bugs on contact. The device can kill all types of bugs and mosquitos. However, it’s particularly popular for killing bugs and mosquitos like:

Mosquitos

Gnats

Fruit flies

Black flies

Horse flies

No-see-ums

Studies show LED bug zapping systems are effective for use both indoors and outdoors, making ZappMax popular whether you want protection in your backyard, on your patio, in your kitchen, or in the wilderness while camping.

How ZappMax Works: The Science

ZappMax uses simple science to attract mosquitos. The device features an LED emitting light at a specific wavelength to attract mosquitoes and other bugs. Bugs think ZappMax is an easy source of food, so they fly towards it. They don’t realize their mistake until it’s too late when they contact the electric coils.

Multiple studies have validated the science behind ZappMax and similar bug zapping systems.

A 2019 study published in Parasites & Vectors, for example, found a UV LED trap (Mosclean trap) was effective for attracting mosquitos compared to a control trap. Specifically, researchers found the trap was effective for collecting malaria-bearing mosquitoes for sampling. Researchers also found the device was more effective indoors than outdoors. Although ZappMax uses a non-UV light for safety reasons, it could deliver similar effectiveness at attracting and capturing mosquitoes.

In a 2017 study published in Scientific Reports, researchers found LEDs had similar potential. Researchers compared the effectiveness of mosquito traps with LEDs to those without LEDs. Specifically, researchers used a system with pulse width modulated light emitting diodes (PWM-LEDs) to fight mosquitos. Researchers found a combination of PWM-LEDs with solar panels could effectively clean mosquitos from mosquito-prone areas with limited power consumption required.

Some studies have even analyzed the types of lights and wavelengths ideal for capturing mosquitos. In a 2021 study published in Insects, for example, researchers tested multiple LED light traps for capturing mosquitoes in a forest setting in western Thailand. Researchers found ultraviolet (UV) fluorescent light was the most effective for capturing mosquitoes at night. However, LED light in multiple colors (including blue, green, white, and red) was also effective for attracting mosquitos. Different lights had different levels of effectiveness based on time of day.

Overall, studies show ZappMax and similar systems can attract mosquitoes effectively. As the mosquitos fly towards the light source, they’re quickly zapped, falling to the ground around the unit.

ZappMax Reviews: What Do Customers Say About ZappMax?

ZappMax has strong reviews from people who use it in all types of situations – from outdoor backyards in the summer to indoor kitchens and spaces.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers on the official website and other sources:

Several customers have left positive reviews for ZappMax after using it to fight back against bugs in the southern United States. Summer days in the South are hot and humid, and hot and humid days attract bugs. ZappMax can help you find relief from bugs while protecting an indoor or outdoor space.

Others use ZappMax indoors, protecting a kitchen from fruit flies, ants, and other insects.

ZappMax is also popular for camping, picnics, and general outdoor use. You can eat outdoors without worrying about bugs flying around your food, for example.

One reviewer described ZappMax as “a game changer” for his fishing. He brings ZappMax fishing and is no longer bothered by bugs or other flying insects.

ZappMax has strong reviews from people with specific bug problems – like mosquitos from a nearby pond – and those with general bug problems – like annoying insects flying around regularly.

Many customers are also satisfied with the effectiveness, ease of use, and cleanup process of ZappMax. You don’t need to manually swat flies with an electric zapper. Instead, you just place ZappMax in the middle of an area, and bugs fly towards the unit.

Overall, most customers agree ZappMax works as advertised to fight back against fruit flies, mosquitos, and other flying insects and bugs. The device has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, with 89% of customers giving it a perfect score of 5 out of 5 and 98% of customers saying they would buy again or recommend it. According to ZappMax.com, the company has sold over 50,000 units to date, making it one of the world’s best-selling LED bug zapping lanterns.

ZappMax Pricing

ZappMax is priced at $49.95 per bug zapper, which is a 50% discount from the ordinary retail price of $99. You can save even more money by buying 3 or 5 lanterns per order.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering ZappMax online today:

1 x ZappMax Lantern: $49.95 + $7.95 Shipping

$49.95 + $7.95 Shipping 3 x ZappMax Lanterns: $119.85 + Free Shipping

$119.85 + Free Shipping 5 x ZappMax Lanterns: $149.75 + Free Shipping

ZappMax Refund Policy

ZappMax comes with a 30 day refund policy. Contact the customer service team to initiate a refund request.

If you’re unsatisfied with ZappMax for any reason, then you can request a refund within 30 days.

Returns Address: Returns Dept 11551 E 45th Ave Unit C, Denver, CO 80239

About ZappMax

ZappMax is made by a company that does business under the same name. That company is found online at ZappMax.com.

You can contact ZappMax and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@zappmax.com

support@zappmax.com Phone: +1 (855) 476-8060

Final Word

ZappMax is an LED bug zapper available online through ZappMax.com at 50% off for 2023.

Just place ZappMax in an indoor or outdoor space, then turn it on. ZappMax uses a purple-blue LED light to attract mosquitos and other flying insects. As bugs fly towards the light, they hit the electric coils, then fall instantly into the easy-to-clean protective case.

Some people use ZappMax to avoid bugs while camping, fishing, or having a picnic. Others use it in their kitchen or living room to fight bugs all summer long. However you use ZappMax, you can enjoy powerful bug-killing effectiveness.

To learn more about ZappMax or to buy the popular mosquito zapping lantern online today, visit the official website at ZappMax.com.