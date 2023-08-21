Western State Hospital -Request For Proposals

Request For Proposals – Western State Hospital –

Quad Security Fence – All Scope

Clark Construction Group has been selected by The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) and The Department of Social Health Services (DSHS) as the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), for the Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project. The Quad Security Fence, which is part of the enabling work for the New Forensic Hospital project, consists of the relocation of the main entry to the existing hospital quadrangle courtyard to the North between existing campus Buildings 6 and 8. The main entry will consist of a new vehicle and pedestrian sally port constructed with large vehicle automatic sliding gates and swing pedestrian gates. The new security fencing will be erected to align with new roadways. Sidewalks, and ADA ramp. The proposed security fence is to be 14 feet tall chain link fencing with anti-climb chain link fabric on the upper 6 feet. Additionally, the reconfigured Quad Security Fence will include a new guard shack, new light posts, CCTVs, plantings and irrigation, and a reconfigured patient sports court. Clark Construction is soliciting bids for the following scopes:

* Cast-in-place Concrete

* Miscellaneous Metals

* Prefabricated Control Booths

* Electrical

* Earthwork

* Concrete Paving

* Fences & Gates

* Landscaping

* Asphalt Paving and Striping

Pre-bid Walk: 8/30/2023 10:00-12:00AM

One pre-bid walk will be conducted. Walk is optional for all bid packages except for bid package 26A (electrical). Interested electrical bidders will be considered non-responsive without attendance.

Western State Hospital Campus 9601 Steilacoom Blvd, Lakewood WA 98498, Building 10 (Staff Development and New Employee Orientation). A map of the meeting location can be obtained by emailing Clark at the addresses listed below.

RFI Deadline: 9/01/2023 5:00 PM

Addendum (if required): 9/05/2023

RFP Due: 9/08/2023 12:00 PM

Owner: DSHS and DES

GC/CM: Clark Construction Group

RFP from: GC/CM

Document sharing: RFP documents will be distributed via Building Connected. Please email Trey Smylie at thomas.smylie@clarkconstruction.com and Kenny Wan at kenny.wan@clarkconstruction.com or access to Building Connected. All questions will be received and responded to through Building Connected.

Clark Construction Group is an equal opportunity employer and encourages bids from all subcontractors including minority, women, small, veteran, disadvantaged, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses.

IDX-982602

August 21, 2023