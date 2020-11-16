Waste Rate Increase-CITY OF TACOMA

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

City of Tacoma Notice of Solid Waste Rate Increase

This Notice of Rate Increase notifies Tacoma’s Solid Waste Utility customers that their solid waste rates may increase an average of 1.5% in 2021 and 2% in 2022. Cost drivers for annual rate adjustments include increased labor costs, green infrastructure and fleet capital costs, and disposal contract increases. If passed, rate adjustments become effective January 1 of each year. The first reading of the ordinance proposing such rate increases will be on November 17, 2020 with the final reading on November 24, 2020. The regularly scheduled Tacoma City Council meetings begin at 5:00 PM. In compliance with Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, City Council meetings currently are conducted virtually and are accessible by the public either online or by phone. Visit cityoftacoma.org/council for more information on meetings and the temporary changes to the public comment process due to COVID-19. For more information on the below proposed rates, call Environmental Services billing staff at (253) 502-2100, option 1, or visit www.cityoftacoma.org/rates.

Proposed rate increases for individual customer categories are below:

Solid Waste Proposed Rates 2020 2021 2022

Residential Monthly Rate 30 gallons $23.69 $24.06 $24.55 45 gallons $35.53 $36.07 $36.79 60 gallons $47.38 $48.09 $49.05 90 gallons $71.06 $72.14 $73.58 2X60 gallons $94.73 $96.18 $98.10 60+90 gallons $118.43 $120.23 $122.63 2X90 gallons $142.13 $144.28 $147.16 Additional Pickup $10.00 $15.00 $15.00 Recycling Surcharge $2.32 $2.32 $2.32 Education Surcharge $0.50 $0.50 $0.50 Commercial Barrel containers: Monthly Rate 20 gallons $29.06 $30.22 $31.73 30 gallons $38.08 $39.60 $41.58 60 gallons $59.51 $59.51 $59.51 90 gallons $81.88 $81.88 $81.88 300 gallons $166.05 $166.05 $166.05

Barrel containers: Rental Fee 20 gallons NA NA NA

30 gallons NA NA NA 60 gallons NA NA NA

90 gallons NA NA NA

300 gallons $4.00 $4.20 $4.41

Barrel containers: Additional Pickup

20 gallons $15.00 $15.00 $15.00 30 gallons $15.00 $15.00 $15.00 60 gallons $15.00 $15.00 $15.00 90 gallons $15.00 $15.00 $15.00 300 gallons $38.35 $38.35 $38.35

Front-load containers: Monthly Rate

2-cubic yard box $230.25 $230.25 $230.25 3-cubic yard box $291.17 $291.17 $291.17 4-cubic yard box $353.40 $353.40 $353.40 6-cubic yard box $475.78 $475.78 $475.78 8-cubic yard box $600.26 $600.26 $600.26

Front-load containers: Rental Fee 2-cubic yard box $7.80 $7.80 $7.96 3-cubic yard box $8.90 $8.90 $9.08 4-cubic yard box $10.60 $10.60 $10.82 6-cubic yard box $13.85 $13.85 $14.13 8-cubic yard box $15.30 $15.30 $15.61

Front-load containers: Additional Pickup 2-cubic yard box $53.13 $53.14 $53.14 3-cubic yard box $67.19 $67.20 $67.20 4-cubic yard box $81.55 $81.56 $81.56 6-cubic yard box $109.80 $109.80 $109.80 8-cubic yard box $138.52 $138.53 $138.53

Drop-off box containers: Rental Fee 15-cubic yard box $38.90 $38.90 $39.68 20-cubic yard box $42.45 $42.45 $43.30 25-cubic yard box $43.25 $43.25 $44.12 30-cubic yard box $46.05 $46.05 $46.98 40-cubic yard box $52.15 $52.15 $53.20

Drop-off box containers: Per Haul Rate

15-cubic yard box $570.51 $599.04 $629.00 20-cubic yard box $652.22 $684.84 $719.09 25-cubic yard box $743.90 $781.10 $820.16 30-cubic yard box $843.29 $885.46 $929.74 40-cubic yard box $1,034.58 $1,086.31 $1,140.63

Front-load compactor containers: Per Haul Rate 2-cubic yard box $103.07 $103.07 $103.07 3-cubic yard box $209.83 $210.58 $214.80 4-cubic yard box $271.48 $273.48 $278.95 5-cubic yard box $332.86 $336.87 $343.63

Drop-off box compactor containers: Per Haul Rate 10-cubic yard box $737.25 $737.25 $737.25 12-cubic yard box $1,039.80 $1,081.39 $1,135.46 15-cubic yard box $1,305.80 $1,358.03 $1,425.93 16-cubic yard box $1,367.03 $1,421.71 $1,492.80 17-cubic yard box $1,439.07 $1,496.63 $1,571.46 18-cubic yard box $1,506.69 $1,566.96 $1,645.31 20-cubic yard box $1,640.36 $1,705.97 $1,791.27 24-cubic yard box $1,910.86 $1,987.29 $2,086.66 25-cubic yard box $1,977.88 $2,057.00 $2,159.84 26-cubic yard box $2,048.96 $2,130.92 $2,237.46

27-cubic yard box $2,109.86 $2,194.25 $2,303.97 30-cubic yard box $2,318.40 $2,411.14 $2,531.69 33-cubic yard box $2,526.99 $2,628.07 $2,759.47 34-cubic yard box $2,599.24 $2,703.21 $2,838.37 40-cubic yard box $2,994.37 $3,114.14 $3,269.85

Commercial Recycling – Monthly Rate Mixed (up to 90-gal) Bi-weekly $6.95 $7.09 $7.23 Weekly $13.85 $14.13 $14.41 2 hauls/week $27.68 $28.23 $28.80 3 hauls/week $41.45 $42.28 $43.12 4 hauls/week $55.25 $56.36 $57.48 Daily $69.00 $70.39 $71.79 Mixed 2-yard rear load Bi-weekly $41.45 $42.28 $43.12 Weekly $69.00 $70.38 $71.79 2 hauls/week $137.95 $140.71 $143.52 Glass Bi-weekly $25.00 $26.25 $27.57 Weekly $45.00 $47.25 $49.62 2 hauls/week $90.00 $94.50 $99.23 3 hauls/week $135.00 $141.75 $148.84 Cardboard Bi-weekly $20.00 $20.40 $20.81 Weekly $40.00 $40.80 $41.62 2 hauls/week $80.00 $81.60 $83.23 3 hauls/week $120.00 $122.40 $124.85 4 hauls/week $160.00 $163.20 $166.46 Yard Waste – 90 gal Bi-weekly $8.00 $8.40 $8.82 Weekly $16.00 $16.80 $17.64 Food Waste – 90 gal Weekly $16.00 $16.80 $17.64 2 hauls/week $32.00 $33.60 $35.28 Food Waste – 2 YD Weekly $71.82 $75.42 $79.20 2 hauls/week $143.64 $150.83 $158.38 Yard Waste Hauls/Pick ups $50.00 $50.00 $50.00 Recovery & Transfer Center Fees

Garbage Disposal Minimum Charge Tacoma Residents (covers the first 400 lbs.) $20.00 $20.00 $20.00 Non-Residents $20.00 $40.00 $40.00 Commercial $20.00 $40.00 $40.00 Non-Profit $20.00 $40.00 $40.00 Garbage Disposal Rate per 100 lbs Tacoma Residents $7.25 $7.25 $7.25 Non-Residents $7.25 $8.50 $8.50 Commercial $7.25 $8.50 $8.50 Non-Profit $3.63 $4.25 $4.25 Yard Waste Disposal Minimum Charge

Tacoma Residents (covers the first 400 lbs.) $0 $0 $0 Non-Residents $20.00 $40.00 $40.00 Commercial $20.00 $40.00 $40.00

Yard Waste Disposal Rate per 100 lbs

Tacoma Residents $0 $0 $0 Non-Residents $7.25 $8.50 $8.50 Commercial $7.25 $8.50 $8.50

IDX-913412

November 16 & 23, 2020