Washington REALTORS® Donates $100K to WA Food Fund

The Washington REALTORS® announced on April 13th that they will be contributing $100,000 to the Washington Food Fund to support community food banks across the entire state.

In addition, they are asking their 20,000 plus members and affiliates to join this effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our members live and work in the communities we serve and we have a long history of supporting those communities” said Kitty Wallace, the 2020 President of the Association, “Food is the most basic need right now for many of our neighbors and most food banks are struggling to meet that need.”

Washington REALTORS® is donating these funds on behalf of their independent contractor members, many of whom are already volunteering and donating in their own communities because that is who REALTORS® are.

The Washington Food Fund is a non-profit agency raising money to provide food and supplies for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis, including the elderly, people who struggle with health issues or have lost their jobs, and children who normally rely on school for meals.

Governor Inslee strongly supports this effort, which was organized to address the critical shortages food banks are facing in every Washington community.

“Washingtonians are generous neighbors who rise to the occasion, and this is a moment for individuals to make a difference,” Governor Jay Inslee said. “By coming together and contributing to this fund, we can meet this demand across the state and help our neighbors and their families put a meal on the table.”

Contributions to the Washington Food Fund can be made at https://philanthropynw.org/wa-food-fund.

The Washington REALTORS® is a not-for-profit professional trade association with over 20,000 members.

– Washington REALTORS®