Pierce Transit providing special service rides for essential workers

Pierce Transit, like other transit agencies across the region and nation, has significantly reduced its bus service as a result of Coronavirus-related Impacts. The agency is currently operating on a level of service that would typically run on Sundays, with some modifications.

In an effort to assist transit-dependent, essential workers who can no longer take the bus to their jobs because of reduced service, the agency is offering a special service to help these individuals get to work and assist with this national emergency.

To arrange a ride, essential workers should call 253.581.8000, select option 2, and a Pierce Transit Customer Service Representative will work with them to arrange a ride.

A rider must be an essential worker going to an essential job. Trips must be scheduled in advance, no later than 5 p.m. the day before the desired ride.

Service is available Monday through Friday:

During morning and evening times that were previously served with bus service before recent Coronavirus-related service reductions; and

In most areas where routes were temporarily cancelled altogether due to the Coronavirus event.

When calling, customers should have the following information ready:

Why they are considered an essential worker;

Pierce Transit route number(s) they typically take;

What time they typically travel on the bus to and/or from work; and

Desired pickup and drop off locations.

A Customer Service Representative will work with callers to ensure they are eligible and schedule their ride.