Freestone Capital Management Opens 2020 Future Leaders Scholarship Application Period

SEATTLE — Freestone Capital Management, a West Coast wealth management firm, is now accepting applications for its third-annual Freestone Future Leaders Scholarship, which seeks to award five college-bound students with a $5,000 tuition scholarship for the fall 2020-2021 school term.

Launched in 2018, the Future Leaders Scholarship program reflects the firm’s commitment to provide $100,000 in financial support for 20 students over four years. Students who wish to apply should demonstrate a passion for higher education and successful leadership skills.

“At Freestone, we believe higher education opens doors for the next generation to hone their passions and make sizable differences in their communities, which is why we continue to support the personal and professional growth of our region’s young adults with the Freestone Future Leaders Scholarship,” said Gary Furukawa, founder of Freestone Capital Management.

The organization is currently accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors and undergraduate college students currently enrolled full-time in an accredited two-year, four-year, technical college or university. The application deadline is May 1, 2020.

Strong candidates will be those who demonstrate a commitment to improving their communities and who possess an entrepreneurial spirit. To determine the finalists, Freestone’s selection committee will evaluate applications for the strength of response to an essay prompt, among other criteria.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



“The Future Leaders Scholarship is allowing me to follow my dreams of a career in finance, which is something I’ve aspired towards since I was a child,” said Muskaan Agarwal, a 2019-20 scholarship recipient and student at UC Berkeley. “I’ve always dreamed of following in my father’s footsteps of attending UC Berkeley and using that opportunity to make a positive impact in the world. Because of this scholarship, I’m one step closer to achieving my goals.”

During the 2019-20 academic year, Freestone awarded $25,000 in scholarships to five students in Washington, Oregon and California that manifested the passions of the next generation’s civic leaders and problem solvers. The recipients are currently pursuing degrees in the fields of criminal justice, finance, nursing, aeronautical science and more.

For full scholarship details, eligibility requirements and to apply, please visit the Freestone Future Leaders Scholarship website.

About Freestone Capital Management

Freestone Capital Management is a privately-owned wealth management firm that simplifies the complexities of wealth, so its clients can focus on what matters most to them. Freestone works to understand its client’s goals to create a customized financial plan that addresses the entirety of their situation, then implements an investment approach that may include a combination of traditional and alternative strategies.

In 2019, two Freestone advisors were named to Barron’s list of the top 1,200 financial advisors in the country, an annual state by state ranking. Freestone’s Erik Morgan was ranked as 2019’s Top Financial Advisor in Washington State. This is his sixth time receiving this recognition. For more information regarding methodology, visit: www.freestonecapital.com/important-disclosures. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at www.freestonecapital.com.

– Freestone Capital Management