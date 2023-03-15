Vyvamind Reviews – Does It Work? Do NOT Buy Until Seeing This!

Vyvamind is a nutritional supplement featuring a broad spectrum formula for superior brain power.

By taking two capsules of Vyvamind daily, you can purportedly enjoy better focus and clarity, increased motivation and drive, better brainpower, and ongoing brain protection, among other benefits.

Does Vyvamind live up to the hype? How does Vyvamind work? Find out everything you need to know about the popular new nootropic supplement today in our review.

What is Vyvamind?

Vyvamind is a nootropic supplement available exclusively through Vyvamind.com.

Priced at $75 per bottle, Vyvamind offers 100% natural ingredients for 100% brainpower. According to the official website, the unique blend of ingredients in Vyvamind has been shown to increase brain energy by 14%, boost cell membrane formation by 26%, and significantly improve memory, visual tracking, and reaction speed.

You can take one or two capsules of Vyvamind per day to boost cognition. The supplement contains some ingredients to boost cognition immediately – like caffeine and L-theanine. Other ingredients work over a longer period, providing compounding effects over time.

Vyvamind is priced at $74.99 per bottle. The supplement is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

How Does Vyvamind Work?

Vyvamind contains a blend of science-backed nootropic ingredients like L-tyrosine, L-theanine, caffeine, and B vitamins. By blending these ingredients together in precise quantities, Vyvamind can provide a meaningful improvement in cognitive power.

The active ingredients in Vyvamind are designed to achieve five specific effects, including:

Unparalleled Focus & Clarity: Vyvamind claims to boost your energy, remove mental fatigue, and help you harness as much of your brain power as possible to give you better focus and clarity. If you struggle to stay focused on a task, or if you find your mind wandering, then the natural ingredients in Vyvamind may be able to help.

Increased Motivation & Drive: Vyvamind can deliver increased motivation and drive. Do you struggle to get energized for the day? Do you feel stuck and unproductive and unable to fix it? Vyvamind may be able to help. The formula can help solve problems, sleep better at night, and think deeper for longer, helping you with motivation and drive.

Stress & Anxiety Support: Some of the ingredients in Vyvamind are considered adaptogens, which means they help your body respond to physical and cognitive stressors. These ingredients can help your body better react to any types of stressors – from toxins in the environment to difficult situations you encounter. As the manufacturer of Vyvamind explains, the supplement can help you “protect your brain and create a brighter future for yourself.”

Rapid Onset Brainpower Boost: Some nootropic supplements work over a long period. Others work over a short period. Vyvamind works in both ways. The supplement contains ingredients to immediately support your brain – like caffeine, L-theanine, and B vitamins. It also contains ingredients that work over a longer period of time, including citicoline. You should notice some effects soon after taking Vyvamind. And, you should notice effects start to compound the longer you take Vyvamind.

Advanced Burnout Protection: Vyvamind provides advanced burnout protection, helping to protect you from mental fatigue and down days. If you struggle with burnout at work, school, or everyday life, then Vyvamind may be able to help. The supplement contains ingredients to boost motivation, support mood, balance hormones, and ensure you stay productive.

Vyvamind Ingredients

Vyvamind contains a blend of natural ingredients with no side effects. That’s why the makers of Vyvamind claim their product offers 100% brainpower from 100% natural ingredients.

Some of the ingredients in Vyvamind increase brain energy. Others increase cell membrane formation. Some boost memory and visual tracking, while others boost productivity and eliminate fatigue.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Vyvamind and how they work, according to the official website:

Citicoline: Each capsule of Vyvamind contains 200mg of citicoline in the form of CDP-choline. Citicoline helps with brain energy, mood balance, memory, attention, focus, concentration, long-term brain function, and brain cell regeneration and repair. Citicoline energizes your brain cells by optimizing electrical impulses in the brain. It can also support neurotransmitters in the brain while helping to protect neurotransmitters by raising antioxidant activity.

L-Theanine: L-theanine is an amino acid linked to creativity, problem solving, calmness, focus, alertness, and attention. Some people take L-theanine daily for alpha brain wave activity. Others take L-theanine to balance out the effects of caffeine. Vyvamind contains both caffeine and L-theanine, one of the most popular stacks in the nootropic community. Many people take both supplement ingredients daily for calmness and focus. L-theanine is naturally present in certain types of teas and mushrooms.

Caffeine: Vyvamind contains 75mg of caffeine per capsule, which is roughly the same as half a mug of coffee (a typical cup of coffee contains 100 to 150mg of caffeine, depending on coffee type and serving size). Caffeine is a proven stimulant shown to boost concentration, enhance focus, and support alertness in most people. Caffeine works by binding to adenosine receptors in the brain and blocking adenosine access to the brain. Adenosine is a neurotransmitter that typically tells your body to rest, leading to fatigue. By blocking this activity, caffeine can help you stay focused and energized all day long.

L-Tyrosine: L-tyrosine is an amino acid many people take daily for physical and cognitive energy. Studies show L-tyrosine can help with mental performance, stress, memory, mood, and mental processing. Your body uses L-tyrosine in the production of dopamine, adrenaline, and noradrenaline, all of which are crucial neurotransmitters for overall cognitive performance. L-tyrosine is also involved in the production of thyroid hormones and melanin. When your body activates L-tyrosine, it synthesizes catecholamine neurotransmitters linked to memory, mood, recall, and mental processing. This can boost levels of feel-good hormones like dopamine, making it easier to perform better under pressure.

Vitamin B6 & B12: Your body needs B vitamins to support energy at a cellular level. Vyvamind contains two B vitamins, including vitamins B6 and B12, for that reason. Vitamins B6 and B12 support brain health and can help reduce brain degeneration, mood imbalance, and cognitive decline, according to Vyvamind. The water-soluble vitamins can boost metabolism, support energy at the cellular level, and help with cardiovascular health, among other benefits. People who are vegan or vegetarian have a particularly high risk of vitamin B12 deficiency, which can lead to low energy levels. Vyvamind can help by giving you the B vitamins you need.

Vyvamind contains each of these ingredients at clinical doses to support the advertised effects.

Who Should Use Vyvamind?

Vyvamind is a popular nootropic with all types of people – from those in competitive workplaces to students preparing for a big test.

The supplement was initially developed for students and busy professionals. Today, however, people use the formula for a variety of reasons.

Here are some of the people who could benefit from taking Vyvamind, according to the official website:

Athletes and professional gamers looking for a competitive edge

Entrepreneurs, business professionals, and anyone in a competitive work environment – like traders and analysts

Academics and college students

People with short attention spans

Anyone with low motivation, low mental energy, or mental fog

People who struggle to learn or stay focused

Vyvamind is designed for adults of all ages. Whether you’re 55+ and looking to improve memory or a younger adult looking for a competitive edge, Vyvamind aims to be the ultimate nootropic supplement.

Vyvamind Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Vyvamind is backed by strong reviews from customers of all ages. Some use Vyvamind to boost performance at work or school. Others use Vyvamind for general cognitive energy.

Here are some of the reviews shared online by verified purchasers:

A medical doctor (MD) has left a review for Vyvamind on the official website. That doctor often needs to stay focused for an extended period of time, and a little boost of energy can make a big difference. He recommends Vyvamind to anyone who wants to stay focused for longer or be mentally sharper.

Another user is a professional basketball player who uses Vyvamind to improve focus in the court. He finds the supplement increases his willpower, boosts motivation, and helps reduce anxiety, making it easy to keep his mind in the game and focused on the task.

Vyvamind is popular among business owners, and many use Vyvamind to stay focused and productive while running their business.

Vyvamind is also popular for those dealing with mental fog or low energy in the early afternoon. Some take Vyvamind around 1pm, for example, for a mild afternoon boost. It contains less caffeine than a cup of coffee (75mg per serving), allowing you to enjoy better energy without a surge or crash.

One verified review comes from a DJ and personal trainer who uses Vyvamind to stay locked in during sets and group classes despite many potential distractions. Before taking Vyvamind, he had regularly struggled with brain fog and low energy.

One verified purchaser loses focus after lunchtime with his work, and he takes Vyvamind to help with his focus. He likes how all of the ingredients are natural vitamins and minerals, and he notices a big difference in his ability to stay focused and concentrate on work after taking Vyvamind.

Overall, the makers of Vyvamind claim thousands of people are using the supplement to improve themselves, and the supplement is backed by verified reviews from many customers online.

Scientific Evidence for Vyvamind

SAP Nutrition Ltd. cites over a dozen studies validating each of the ingredients included in the Vyvamind formula. Those studies show the ingredients could work as advertised to support cognition, focus, attention, processing, and more. We’ll explore some of that scientific evidence below.

Caffeine is one of the most-studied nootropic ingredients available today, and many people take caffeine daily as a stimulant. Caffeine acts as a central nervous system stimulant, helping to boost cognitive function. By interacting with the central nervous system, caffeine can help with processing speed, focus, and attention. One recent study even found caffeine affects brain structure, changing the gray matter of your brain temporarily.

L-theanine is commonly taken with caffeine to help with the side effects. A 2021 study found L-theanine, an amino acid found in types of teas and mushrooms, could help support cognitive function in a group of middle-aged and older adults. Researchers gave adults L-theanine or a placebo over a 12 week period. Researchers found L-theanine improved the number of correct answers on a working memory test and enhanced reaction time on attention tasks, suggesting L-theanine can improve cognition.

Vyvamind also contains vitamin B6, which has been linked to cognition and other effects. A 2003 study connected vitamin B6 to better cognition in older adults, for example. Vitamin B6 had few short-term results on mood or energy, but it did appear to support cognition significantly in a group of older adults with cognitive impairments or dementia. A separate study, meanwhile, found vitamin B6 could reduce anxiety, exhibiting anxiolytic (anxiety reducing) effects – especially when combined with vitamin B12, as is the case with Vyvamind.

Speaking of vitamin B12, the vitamin is backed by its own research suggesting it can help. A 2011 study published in Neurology, for example, found vitamin B12 could help with cognition as recorded by a brain MRI. Researchers found vitamin B12 impacted cognition by reducing total brain volume. Meanwhile, another study found low vitamin B12 levels were associated with poorer cognitive function in a group of elderly Korean adults. Researchers collected data from 2,991 participants, then observed a significant correlation between vitamin B12 levels and cognitive decline.

The final active ingredient in Vyvamind is citicoline. Citicoline is a chemical compound involved in the synthesis of cell membranes. Widely used as a nutritional supplement for cognition, citicoline has been shown to boost focus, memory, and healing from nerve damage, among other effects.

Overall, each serving of Vyvamind contains a collection of natural ingredients shown to support focus, cognition, memory formation, recall, and overall brain power in various ways. By taking one or two capsules of Vyvamind daily, you may be able to support cognition in a significant way.

Vyvamind Supplement Facts Label

Some nootropics hide low dosages behind proprietary formulas. Others do not disclose any ingredients or dosages upfront. Vyvamind works differently, and the supplement lists all ingredients, dosages, and concentrations upfront before you buy.

Here are all of the active ingredients in each 1 capsule serving of Vyvamind, according to the manufacturer:

300mg of L-tyrosine

200mg of citicoline

150mg of L-theanine

75mg of caffeine

2.5mg of vitamin B6 (147% DV)

50mcg of vitamin B12 (2,083% DV)

Vyvamind Pricing

Vyvamind is priced at $74.99 per bottle, although the price drops when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering through the official website:

1 Bottle: $74.99

$74.99 2 Bottles: $139.98 ($69.99 Per Bottle)

$139.98 ($69.99 Per Bottle) 3 Bottles: $207 ($69 Per Bottle)

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Vyvamind, or 60 capsules. You take two capsules daily to support cognition and brainpower.

You may be able to request a refund on Vyvamind. Most nootropic supplements have a 30 to 60 day moneyback guarantee. However, the Vyvamind website does not disclose any specific refund policy.

About SAP Nutrition Ltd.

Vyvamind was developed by a UK-based health and wellness brand named SAP Nutrition Ltd. The company offers two flagship formulas, including Vyvamind and Nooceptin, both of which are nootropics.

Vyvamind maintains an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States, and the company ships all supplements from that facility.

You can contact the makers of Vyvamind and the customer service team via the following:

Phone: +1 847 737-9188

+1 847 737-9188 Mailing Address: SAP Nutrition Ltd. Kemp House, 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX

Final Word

Vyvamind is a nutritional supplement featuring L-theanine, caffeine, citicoline, and other active ingredients to promote cognition in various ways.

By taking one or two capsules of Vyvamind daily, you can energize your brain in the short-term and boost brain power in the long term.

To learn more about Vyvamind or to buy the nootropic supplement today, check out the official website.

