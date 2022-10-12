VitaFirm Reviews – Do Vita Firm Pills Work or Scam?

VitaFirm is an erectile dysfunction supplement that uses a blend of natural ingredients to fix ED.

By taking two capsules of VitaFirm daily, men can purportedly support hard and frequent erections from the inside out by targeting the root cause of ED.

Does VitaFirm live up to the hype? Can VitaFirm fix ED? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about VitaFirm and how it works today in our review.

What is VitaFirm?

VitaFirm is a nutritional supplement sold exclusively online. VitaFirm was developed by a man who, at age 40, could no longer satisfy his wife in bed. He had erectile dysfunction, and it was becoming increasingly difficult to get and maintain an erection. After he heard his wife was planning to cheat on him, that man knew he needed to make a change – so he developed VitaFirm and fixed his ED.

Today, anyone can enjoy similar benefits by taking two capsules of VitaFirm daily. The formula claims to fix ED from the inside out, eliminating the root cause of erectile dysfunction to help you get harder, stronger erections on demand.

And, unlike Viagra, VitaFirm doesn’t need to be taken before sex; instead, you take the formula daily. That means you can have good sex whenever possible and enjoy a life free of ED symptoms.

VitaFirm Benefits

VitaFirm offers all of the following features and benefits:

Made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility

Multiple science-backed herbs and plants

Target the root cause of ED for long-term relief

No side effects or harmful ingredients

Get bigger, stronger erections

Increase libido and sex drive

How Does VitaFirm Work?

VitaFirm contains a blend of natural, plant-based ingredients, including herbs, spices, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. When you take VitaFirm, you get a concentrated combination of multiple components to fix your ED problem in various ways.

Some of the ingredients in VitaFirm work by targeting your libido and boosting your sex drive. Others work by supporting blood flow, making it easier for blood to travel to your penis – and remain in your penis for the duration of sex. Other ingredients help testosterone or dopamine, which are crucial for sexual health. Others support sexual health in different ways.

According to the makers of VitaFirm, “nearly every doctor” they’ve been enthusiastic about VitaFirm. Although the original creator of VitaFirm does not claim to have any formal medical certifications, the company cites several studies to prove the ingredients work as advertised.

VitaFirm Targets Dopamine to Boost Sex Drive

Dopamine is your brain’s reward chemical. When your dopamine levels are low, you tend to have a low sex drive. Low dopamine levels also make it harder to get and maintain an erection.

Studies show both dopamine and serotonin play a crucial role in male sexual behavior, influencing your ability to maintain an erection. In one study, researchers found dopamine in the nigrostriatal tract influences motor activity, which affects your physical performance during sex.

However, researchers also found dopamine was linked to numerous motivated behaviors – including sex. Dopamine is your brain’s reward mechanism, and imbalanced dopamine levels can make you not want to have sex.

That same study linked dopamine to effects in the medial preoptic area (MPOA), which controls genital reflexes, sexual motivation, and other aspects of sexual function.

Overall, dopamine is crucial for sex drive and sexual function. Due to various reasons, imbalanced dopamine levels can make it difficult to perform sexually. Taking a supplement to target dopamine boosts motor control, sex drive, and sexual function in multiple ways.

VitaFirm Uses Herbs to Boost Sex Drive

Indigenous cultures have used plants and herbs for centuries to boost sex drive. ED is more common today than ever, but it’s plagued men for centuries.

VitaFirm uses two specific herbs: Muira puama and Catuaba bark. Both ingredients have played an essential role in traditional ED medicine for centuries. Modern research is increasingly backing the benefits of these two ingredients, showing they can boost sex drive and libido in various ways.

Studies show Muira puama, for example, can positively impact libido, sex drive, and overall sexual function while also working as a natural energy booster.

Similarly, studies on Catuaba bark have linked it to powerful libido-boosting properties. The plant is well-known in Brazil, where it’s prized as an aphrodisiac.

Both Catuaba bark and Muira puama are native to the Amazon rainforest, which lies mainly in Brazil. Today, the two traditional medicine ingredients can support ED relief and overall sexual function when taken daily as part of VitaFirm.

VitaFirm Ingredients

Because VitaFirm uses a proprietary formula, there’s limited information available about the ingredients, concentrations, dosages, and how VitaFirm works. However, according to the VitaFirm label, the formula contains a proprietary blend of the following elements:

Muira Puama: Native to the Amazon rainforest, Muira puama has been used in indigenous medicine for centuries to boost sex drive and overall sexual function. It’s also a popular natural energy booster. Best-known for its effects on libido, Muira puama can purportedly support sex drive, sexual function, and the consequences of sexual stimulation, among other benefits.

Catuaba Bark: VitaFirm contains Catuaba bark. Catuaba is an herb, and the bark of the herb is used to make medicine. It’s best known for its effects on sexual arousal and performance, and many people take Catuaba bark for virility and sex drive. Like Muira puama, Catuaba bark is native to parts of the Amazon rainforest, and the herb remains particularly popular in Brazil. Some studies describe Catuaba bark, in fact, as a “legendary Brazilian aphrodisiac plant” for its effects on sex drive.

Epimedium (Horny Goat Weed): Epimedium, also known as barrenwort or horny goat weed, is an herb popular in traditional Chinese medicine. Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners may use epimedium for fatigue, nerve pain, and arthritis. However, it’s also used for sexual dysfunction. Today, some current scientific evidence supports using epimedium for sexual function. Some studies suggest it works as a PDE5 inhibitor – similar to how Viagra works. That could make it easier for blood to flow to your penis. Other research suggests epimedium is rich in antioxidants that enhance overall blood flow to boost sexual function.

Turnera Diffusa: Also known as damiana, Turnera diffusa is a shrub native to North America, Central America, and South America. For centuries, traditional healers have used dried damiana herbs for various benefits. It’s best known for its aphrodisiac effects. Like other ingredients in VitaFirm, Turnera diffusa could boost libido and sex drive, making it easier to get an erection. Some studies suggest Turnera diffusa works by supporting dopamine levels, altering the reward mechanism in your brain to boost sexual function.

Scientific Evidence for VitaFirm

As proof that VitaFirm works as advertised, the makers of VitaFirm cite seven studies on individual ingredients within the formula. Although the creator does not claim to have formal medical certifications, he relied on research like this to create his formula.

In this 2010 study, researchers analyzed the effects of purified horny goat weed extract, listed as epimedium, by the makers of VitaFirm. Researchers found horny goat weed significantly improved cavernous nerve function in injured rats, helping rats maintain an erection and maximize sexual function. Rats took horny goat weed for four weeks, and researchers tested the rats using cavernous nerve stimulation and an assessment of intracavernous pressure (ICP).

According to the creator of VitaFirm, dopamine is the root cause of sexual dysfunction in many men. Your penis isn’t injured; your dopamine is imbalanced, making it difficult to maintain an erection. In this 2001 study cited by the makers of VitaFirm, researchers examined the role of dopamine in sexual function. Researchers found the central dopaminergic system is a critical element in controlling sexual function due to its effects on locomotor activity and overall behavior.

It’s also true that you can modulate dopaminergic pathways to treat erectile dysfunction. Research suggests targeting central dopamine pathways can raise nitric oxide, widening and relaxing blood vessels while making it easier to maintain an erection.

As proof that Turnera diffusa works as advertised, VitaFirm cites this study where researchers analyzed multiple remedies for ED. Researchers found evidence that a strong dose of Turnera diffusa (80mg per kg) significantly increased the chance of men achieving ejaculation. The herb also reduces the post-ejaculation interval, making it easier to get an erection even if you’ve recently had sex. The study took place on rats – not humans – but it lends some credence to Turnera diffusa as an herbal ED remedy. In a separate study, researchers found Turnera diffusa had similar aphrodisiac effects on mice.

Catuaba bark is well-known in Brazil as an energy booster and aphrodisiac, and studies have validated Catuaba bark’s natural properties. In this 2018 study, researchers found Catuaba bark had antioxidant and anti fatigue effects. Researchers connected these effects to the flavonoids within the bark, which appear to have anti-inflammatory effects.

Muira puama, meanwhile, is also native to the Amazon rainforest and known throughout Brazil. It’s also become popular in certain types of traditional medicine in Asia – despite not being native to the continent. In one 2020 overview, researchers found Muira puama had effects similar to a PDE5 inhibitor. Viagra works as a PDE5 inhibitor, suggesting Muira puama operates on parallel pathways. One study found particularly valuable sexual health benefits when combining Muira puama with L-citrulline, an amino acid linked to blood flow and vasodilation.

Overall, VitaFirm contains a small blend of popular and proven ED ingredients, including herbs and plants used in traditional medicine for centuries. These ingredients have been proven to fix ED in double-blind, placebo-controlled settings.

VitaFirm Pricing

VitaFirm is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops when ordering multiple bottles. You can pay just $49 per bottle when ordering six bottles of VitaFirm. Or, you can pay $59 when ordering three bottles. All prices include free shipping to addresses in the United States.

Here’s how pricing works when buying VitaFirm online today through the official website:

Buy one bottle for $69

Buy three bottles for $59 each

Buy six bottles for $49 each

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of VitaFirm or 60 capsules. If VitaFirm doesn’t work for you, you can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions. You can contact customer service if you have questions about the return policy or anything else.

About VitaFirm

VitaFirm is made by a supplement company that does business under the same name. That company manufactures VitaFirm in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States. VitaFirm contains ingredients sourced from the United States and around the world.

The VitaFirm formula was created by a man in his 40s who struggled with erectile dysfunction for years. Although that man does not claim to have any medical experience or qualifications, he created VitaFirm to fix his ED – and now he wants to help other men enjoy similar benefits.

Final Word

VitaFirm is an erectile dysfunction supplement designed to boost libido, blood flow, and sexual health.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients and concentrated herbal extracts, VitaFirm can purportedly fix ED, and some men enjoy nearly instant benefits from taking VitaFirm.

To learn more about VitaFirm and how it works, or to buy VitaFirm online today, visit the official website.

